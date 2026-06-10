3 Realistic Jets Trade Targets in June, Including Perfect QB Gamble

We’re getting to that point in the NFL offseason schedule where fans can’t wait for training camp in July and preseason games in August.

However, before we get to that point, several teams, including the Jets, have to finish organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp this month. Throughout OTAs, we’ve heard a lot of positive things about the Jets on both sides of the ball, but that doesn’t mean this team shouldn’t make a trade or two to solidify a couple of positions on its depth chart.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey hasn’t been shy about making trades if he feels like it makes the team better. Late last month, the Jets surprisingly traded special teams contributor and wide receiver Irv Charles to the Seahawks in exchange for a conditional 2028 seventh-round selection.

While the trade seemed small on paper, it freed up some space at the back end of the WR depth chart, and the Jets got a Day 3 selection. Last summer, the Jets traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for defensive tackle Jowon Briggs and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

That trade has worked out thus far for the Jets, so don’t sleep on late-round picks.

With that being said, let’s take a look at a few realistic trade targets for Gang Green, as they could bolster their depth at linebacker and at quarterback.

1. Spencer Rattler, QB, Saints

If the Jets want to give their QB room a boost, Spencer Rattler could be their guy. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Jets’ backup quarterback competition has been one of the hot topics at OTAs as fans hang on to every stat and piece of news from beat writers. As the competition stands, veteran Bailey Zappe is the leader in the clubhouse to be Geno Smith’s backup.

However, there’s a belief among fans that it’s only a matter of time before rookie Cade Klubnik overtakes Zappe and wins the job. But if Klubnik were to struggle in mandatory minicamp or in training camp/preseason, it might prompt the Jets to make a trade for a QB.

That quarterback could be Spencer Rattler, who is entering his third year in the NFL. Rattler is currently the backup to Tyler Shough, the Saints’ first-round pick in 2025. The 25-year-old QB has 16 games under his belt, including 14 starts.

Last year, Rattler started in New Orleans’ first eight games before the Saints turned things over to Shough. The former fifth-round pick completed 68% of his passes for 1,586 yards, eight TDs, and five interceptions. He also added 167 yards on the ground.

Despite Rattler putting up solid numbers, it didn’t lead to much success on the scoreboard as the Saints went 1-7 in those eight games. That said, Rattler’s upside as a passer is higher than Zappe's, and he could theoretically walk into a situation in 2027 as a competitor for the starting job if things don’t work out for Smith this upcoming season.

What also could make Rattler an appealing and realistic trade target for the Jets is that he won’t become a free agent until 2028. Therefore, New York could have him in-house for two years as either a starter or backup, which might ultimately be his ceiling in the NFL.

2. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Dolphins

Willie Gay Jr. stands out as a potential trade target for the Jets this month. | Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

If you polled Jets fans at this point in OTAs, they would say that New York could use a veteran linebacker to bolster the depth behind Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood.

However, the Jets’ brass and coaching staff feel otherwise, as they haven’t made a free-agent signing despite guys like Matt Milano, Shaq Thompson, Devin White, and Bobby Okereke still being available.

That said, even though we’ve heard good things about the LB room in OTAs, the Jets need to be smart and not put all their eggs into the basket of Francisco Mauigoa, Mykal Walker, and Marcelino McCrary-Ball. If they want to go to the trade route, Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay Jr. could be a low-risk, realistic trade target for the Jets.

For starters, Gay has a ton of experience, playing in 89 career games (57 starts) over six NFL seasons with three different teams (Chiefs, Saints, Dolphins). He’s also familiar with new Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker, who was in Miami the previous two seasons as a pass game coordinator and secondary coach.

Last season, Gay appeared in all 17 games with the Dolphins but only made two starts. He also spent the majority of his time on the field playing special teams (29% of snaps) compared to defense (12%).

According to Pro Football Focus, the veteran defender had a 69.5 coverage grade and a 90.0 passer rating when targeted, which isn’t too shabby. But Gay also left a lot to be desired in run defense, with a 55.1 grade.

That said, as a third LB who can play the Mike or the Sam LB spots, he would be worth the gamble over Mauigoa going into his second year or Walker and McCrary-Ball, who are much better suited for special teams. The 28-year-old linebacker is also on a cheap deal, which could entice the Jets even more, as he re-signed in Miami on a one-year, $1.4 million contract.

3. Will Levis, QB, Titans

If you’ve been following along here on Jets on SI, we’ve mentioned Levis consistently as a potential trade target for New York.

Could the Jets be interested in rolling the dice on Will Levis and his untapped potential? | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Levis, who missed all of the 2025 season due to shoulder surgery, enters this season on the outside looking in with the Titans. Tennessee has Cam Ward entrenched as their starter, with Mitchell Trubisky locked in as the backup on a two-year deal.

This leaves Levis to battle with former Jet Hendon Hooker to see who could be the QB3. If you’re the Jets and you believe in Levis’ talent as a passer, it wouldn’t be a crazy gamble to go after him.

At this point in his career, granted it's still fairly young, Levis’ stock is quite low. And what we’ve seen from him in 21 games leaves much to be desired. The former Kentucky QB has completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Those aren’t great numbers, but with Levis entering the final year of his rookie deal, it might only take a Day 3 pick to take him off the Titans’ hands. Just like what we said about Rattler, his arm talent and upside are better than Zappe's, and he’ll have a lot to prove not only to the Jets but to the rest of the league.

If Levis were to struggle in offensive coordinator Frank Reich’s system, New York could easily part ways at the end of the season and move on with Klubnik. But having him compete with Klubnik, whom New York fans also believe in, should light a fire under the former second-round pick.