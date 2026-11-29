For a team that is trying to win as many games as they possibly can, the Jets have struggled with some of the most basic parts of defense this season.

Those struggles may be at an end with the welcome return of one of their offseason additions.

New York activated nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat on Saturday and will have no game designation for the third-year tackle out of Texas. Previously, Sweat suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at home and missed the last month of the season.

Now he's back and set to play the team that he suffered his injury against, on a team that desperately needs his presence on the field. Of course, that's not the only reason why the Jets are thrilled to see Sweat back out there on Sunday.

1. Run defense changes

When the Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Sweat earlier in the week, there were questions about when the team would see him on the field. David Onyemata, another defensive tackle on injured reserve, has been practicing for the last two weeks but is still expected to sit out of Sunday's game.

Nevertheless, the Jets will welcome at least one of their run stoppers along their defensive interior.

Before Sweat suffered his injury, the Jets had given up 128 yards on the ground. That would have been good for 28th in the league. Without him, though, the Jets' run defense has ballooned to 155 rushing yards per game—third-worst in the league.

Sweat's impact as a run defender is a welcome one. While the team's run fit hasn't been good all year up to this point, the former Titan has been able to anchor double teams and allow other players to flourish.

Before his injury, Sweat was graded as the 19th-best interior defensive lineman. That's someone the Jets will happily welcome back to help fix their dismal run defense.

2. Stability for edge rushers

New York has one of the best up-and-coming stars at edge rusher in David Bailey. The Texas Tech product is the first player in NFL history with 9.5 sacks and six fumbles forced in his first 10 games.

What is most remarkable about Bailey's play, though, is the fact that this has all come without any stability in pressure from the interior of the defensive line. Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs have both struggled this season to push the pocket back into the quarterback's lap. Normally, that would make it easier for a player like Bailey to wrap up a few more sacks.

Sweat isn't considered much of a pass rusher, of course, but his presence and impact as an anchor make it harder for quarterbacks to step up in the pocket. And that will help New York's edge rushers across the board.

Linebacker help

It has been an abysmal season for New York's linebackers. Jamien Sherwood (23rd-best linebacker by Pro Football Focus) and Demario Davis (worst at the position) have struggled to fill gaps in the run defense throughout the year.

Sweat's injury has been a big part of that. The Jets' linebackers have been unable to attack downhill, and it's left a gaping hole in their front seven.

Sweat is not going to just magically fix everything about their defense with Sweat's return. Even before his injury, New York's defense had struggled against better competition. However, the team simply needs players who can do their job well.

The 25-year-old does that in droves, and it'll make the Jets defense better in the long run.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.