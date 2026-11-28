Jamien Sherwood has spent his whole NFL career with the Jets. The 26-year-old linebacker has developed and earned a starting spot on the team. Sherwood has been a loyal member of the team, but one part of his game has plagued the team throughout his career: his performance in pass coverage.

Sherwood has allowed a 79.6 completion percentage against him in his career, a trend that has continued into 2026. While he has proven serviceable in other aspects of his game—his 72 tackles rank second at the linebacker position—Sherwood’s coverage woes may prove too glaring to overlook.

Jamien Sherwood's recent stretch underscores his coverage struggles

Sherwood has struggled in coverage all season, and his last six games show just how much of an issue this is. During that stretch, Sherwood has given up 20 receptions on 24 targets, coming out to an 83.3 completion percentage. Those 20 receptions have gone for 234 yards, 208 of which have come after the catch.

Jamien Sherwood's struggles in coverage have become too hard to ignore in the Jets' last handful of games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sherwood is not just leaving receivers open; they are open enough to run after the catch. His abysmal coverage over the past six games has also led to two touchdowns allowed, and he hasn't recorded a single pass breakup in that time. Opposing offenses have had a field day targeting Sherwood, and his last six games show that trend getting worse.

The Auburn product has given up a league-high 328 YAC, regardless of position. More than half of those yards have come in the past six weeks. Teams have realized that the linebacker is a sieve in coverage and have planned accordingly.

Sherwood has been poor in the passing game for his whole career, and New York will continue to suffer in coverage as long as he is on the field.

What should New York do with Sherwood?

The Jets gave Sherwood a contract extension in 2025, but they do have an out after this season. According to OverTheCap, a post-June 1 release would lead to $16.5 million in salary cap savings and $2.5 million in dead money.

However, if they do move on from Sherwood before that date, it would lead to a $7.5 million dead-cap hit, according to OTC. That money may be worth it if the Jets can find a replacement for the 26-year-old.

They have two likely paths to replace Sherwood: free agency and the draft.

If New York goes the free agency route, they will have the chance to replace Sherwood with someone with NFL experience. Players like Patrick Queen, Devin White and Divine Deablo will be available in free agency, and New York may want to jump at the opportunity. The issue is that whatever Gang Green will pay a free agent, Sherwood's dead money will still be there.

The draft route is an interesting one as well. New York would lose experience, but the money wouldn’t come close to what free agency might cost. The Jets currently hold nine draft picks, with four occurring in the first two rounds. New York may very well decide to use one of those picks at the position. Players like Georgia's Chris Cole and Notre Dame's Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa may be too good to pass up if they fall to New York.

Sherwood has been an issue for New York. His coverage has been horrendous, and it continues to affect the team. If that issue continues, Gang Green may want to move on from the linebacker, who has spent his whole career in Florham Park.

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