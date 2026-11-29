It’s been nearly five weeks since the Jets sustained a humiliating loss to the then-winless Dolphins, losing to Miami 28-25 at MetLife Stadium. Despite this, the loss still appears to live rent-free in Aaron Glenn's head.

Glenn told reporters Wednesday that the one thing that sticks out is that the Dolphins punched them in the mouth in the first quarter, adding that he still feels the effects of that performance. (h/t Rich Cimini)

Aaron Glenn on facing the one-win Dolphins: "The one thing that sticks out in my mind is this team came into our building and they punched us in the mouth in the first quarter. And it wasn't good. And I still feel the effects of that."



It's unusual for Glenn to take this… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 25, 2026

He’s not wrong, as Miami scored touchdowns on its first two drives and entered halftime with a 21-7 lead. However, things will look different this time around. The Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Malik Willis for the third consecutive game, while New York enters this matchup with some momentum after its 27-24 win against the Chargers.

Even with this advantage, the Jets shouldn’t expect an easy matchup. Division games are notoriously difficult, and for Glenn to pick up his first win against the AFC East, Gang Green must prioritize winning these three key matchups.

1. Geno Smith vs. Dolphins’ secondary

While Miami got off to a hot start in Week 7’s showdown, the Jets were ice cold. Although they scored a touchdown on their first drive, they went scoreless over the next four.

Outside of his interception on the second drive in Dolphins’ territory, Geno Smith played well. The 14-year veteran completed 23 of his 30 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a 125.3 passer rating—his third-highest mark this season.

Even with his second-quickest average time to throw this season (2.76 seconds), Smith still managed to dissect the Dolphins’ secondary. He played particularly well when Miami was in man coverage, completing six of seven passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, per Next Gen Stats.

However, Smith may not have the same success against the Dolphins’ secondary this time around. Miami is one of the league’s heavier zone-coverage teams, according to Sharp Football Analysis, ranking 14th in zone coverage rate (77.2%) and 23rd in man coverage rate (13.8%).

Given that he picked their man coverage apart in the first game, the Dolphins will likely stick with playing zone against him. As a result, Smith will need to replicate the success he had against the Chargers last week. Like Miami, Los Angeles plays zone at a high rate (74.5%).

Nov 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith excelled against the Chargers’ secondary, completing 17 of his 21 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. He took advantage of what Los Angeles’ defense was throwing at him by staying patient, identifying weak spots in their zone coverage, and not forcing any tight-window throws.

That efficiency, combined with great blocking up front, helped New York’s offense put together one of its most productive games of the year. On paper, the Dolphins are better against the pass than the Chargers, as they are tied for ninth in passing yards allowed per game (212.9).

However, that number needs context. Opposing offenses are electing to run the ball more against Miami, with just 50.7% of their plays coming through the air, the third-lowest rate in the league, according to Next Gen Stats.

When teams do pass against them, they’ve found opportunities for big plays. The Dolphins have allowed seven passing yards per play, tied for the fifth-highest mark. This could give Smith downfield opportunities with Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, especially if Miami is missing key pieces in the secondary.

2. Jets’ edge rushers vs. Dolphins’ tackles

The Jets’ pass rush has significantly improved from last season. Entering Week 12, the defense is tied for eighth in sacks (29) and 12th in pressure rate (37.6%). Of New York’s 29 sacks, 17 come from its edge rushers, with David Bailey accounting for 9.5 of them.

The second overall pick has also recorded 37 total pressures and six forced fumbles, establishing himself as a front-runner for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Despite Bailey’s impressive production, he’s struggled with consistency at times this season. While he finished last week with five pressures and two sacks, he had just one total pressure in Week 10 against the Bills.

That’s why the entire edge rush group needs to step up against the Dolphins. New York appears to have a favorable matchup, as PFF gave Miami a 52.7 pass-blocking grade, the second-worst mark in the league. Additionally, all but one of the Dolphins' offensive linemen have received a pass-blocking grade below 60.

The exception would be left tackle Patrick Paul, who, despite earning a 77.2 pass-blocking grade, has committed seven penalties and surrendered 25 total pressures. Meanwhile, right tackle Austin Jackson has allowed 34 pressures, five sacks and has been flagged six times.

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) hits Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) as he throws a pass as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Miami’s tackles showing vulnerability in protection, the edge rushers should have opportunities to generate pressure, particularly against Jackson. Bailey and Will McDonald IV will likely line up against him the most, making this matchup especially important.

While Bailey should see chip blocks and double teams, McDonald will likely see more one-on-one opportunities. McDonald must take advantage of this, as a strong performance against Jackson could go a long way towards improving his standing in the team’s long-term plans.

Meanwhile, Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai will also need to make their presence felt against Paul. Although both are better known as run defenders, Enagbare has tied his career high in pressures (27) and has posted 2.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Ossai hasn’t recorded a single pressure across 75 pass-rushing snaps.

If New York is going to win, its edge rushers will need to generate pressure and put Kyle McCord under duress. With two starts under his belt, the second-year quarterback has completed just 44.6% of his passes for 311 yards and one interception.

While he hasn’t been terrible, he’s constantly taken hits, which has forced him to make errant throws. If the Jets can rattle him, they’ll increase their chances of leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a win.

3. Braelon Allen and Breece Hall vs. Dolphins’ run defense

Simply put, the Jets are at their best when they're running the ball effectively. Obviously, we haven’t seen them do it that much this season, and that’s largely due to Breece Hall missing five games.

But when he and Braelon Allen get going, they are dominant. This was showcased against the Chargers, when the pair combined for 161 rushing yards on 36 carries. They ran all over Los Angeles’ interior line, which opened up opportunities for play-action and screen passes.

Although Miami held New York to 108 rushing yards in its first meeting, Gang Green could have better success on the ground this time around. The Dolphins’ interior defensive line has sustained several key injuries over the past few weeks, with Zeek Biggers, Jordan Phillips and Zach Sieler all landing on injured reserve.

Dec 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) and running back Breece Hall (20) during warm ups against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Miami’s defensive front taking a significant hit, the Jets have an opportunity to establish the run early and control the tempo as they did against the Chargers. If Hall and Allen can consistently pick up yards, it should create more opportunities for Smith to take shots downfield while taking pressure off the passing game.

Additionally, offensive coordinator Frank Reich must consider using both backs on the field at the same time. The Rams have figured out how to do this with Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, particularly against the Packers on Wednesday, when Corum broke away for a 35-yard gain thanks to a key block from Williams.

New York could take a similar approach, using both running backs to create confusion and keep Miami’s defense guessing.

Even if it doesn’t work right away, Reich can’t abandon the ground game. Remaining committed to the run and finding ways to get Hall and Allen into open space will be crucial if the Jets want to come away with a win.

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