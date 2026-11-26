The numbers are a disaster for the New York Jets.

A year after fielding the fourth-worst rushing defense in the NFL, the team has gotten worse, ranking the third worst across the league. It's been a big reason why the team currently sits at 3-8 despite clear improvement elsewhere.

This wasn't supposed to be the plan, though. New York acquired run-stopping nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat in the offseason. They also signed aging veteran tackle David Onyemata to help their run defense. Both players have missed a majority of the season to injuries.

Onyemata's practice window was opened last week, and the Jets have welcomed his return. On Wednesday, the Jets welcomed back Sweat with hopes their run struggles may soon be at an end.

But are those changes likely?

Sweat joins cavalry that could jump-start Jets

New York activating the practice window for Sweat is a welcome thing for the organization, but it does not guarantee that he will see the field this week, next week, or the week after. All it means is that he can begin practicing with the team again.

If anything, Onyemata is closer to seeing the field than Sweat is, and the Jets are thrilled to be getting at least one of their run-stopping players back.

"[He's] a veteran presence and someone that knows the system inside and out," Glenn said of Onyemata. "Extremely tough, extremely violent, and there is a trust there. The thing is we want to make sure we get him right because we still have games left to go play. We want to make sure that when he's in there, that he’s right and ready to go."

Despite prior years of success in stopping the run, Onyemata had struggled to begin the season. Potentially getting him healthy and in playing shape, though, would fundamentally change how the Jets can attack opposing offenses in terms of formation alone.

Sweat's near return would make it even more so. The former Tennessee Titan was the 20th-ranked defensive tackle in the league and one of the best run defenders before his injury. He may be a two-down player, but with the Jets unable to stop the run, his return would be a welcome addition.

It would help in 2027 as well.

It's hard to see Onyemata being brought back next season regardless of who the coach is for the team. Sweat, meanwhile, has a year remaining on his rookie deal with New York. He is expected to be a building block for the defense beyond just this season when he returns.

Once he's back on the field, Sweat could change how the Jets' defense looks. And it's very important for a team trying to play for their head coach to get back to how they intended for things to look in December.

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