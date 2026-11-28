It's easy to look at the New York Jets upcoming slate of games and see wins coming on the horizon. That doesn't mean the organization should sacrifice the health of players close to coming back, though.

New York opened the practice window of defensive tackles David Onyemata and T'Vondre Sweat over the last two weeks. That means both players have begun practicing with the team after missing most of the season with injuries.

While both players were listed as questionable going into Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, it's unlikely either will see playing time this week. They might not be quite ready to play.

That doesn't mean the Jets should throw them on the field if they are "ready."

Jets injury concerns at tackle

New York knows the impact both Sweat and Onyemata can bring to the team. Since their departures earlier in the year, the Jets have become the third-worst rushing defense in football. If they can get both players (or even one), that could change how the team looks down the stretch.

"Huge impact. Both of those guys, we've talked about at length about what they bring to the table," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "(We) look forward to getting those guys back. Again, as they continue to practice, they're getting better and better and hopefully, we'll get those guys back soon."

New York's run defense has been a problem since Glenn became head coach. Their inability to control the line of scrimmage along the interior has been the issue for the team since trading Quinnen Williams.

That's where the Sweat and Onyemata were supposed to help. But injuries have set the Jets back a ton on defense. That doesn't take away from the team's belief in the position group.

"When you build your defense, you want to build it through the middle and he's a guy that we've always felt could be that key cog in the middle of our defense," Glenn said. "The same with Onyemata as far as being a really good run defender but also giving us a little something as far as a pash rusher, too."

In their Week 7 loss to Miami, the Jets gave up 156 yards on the ground. The team had lost Sweat to injury in that contest and were without Onyemata. Miami dominated from there on out on the ground.

If the Jets are going to turn their run defense around, they will need to have both players back.

But in the grand scheme of things, the Jets shouldn't simply rush either player back if they aren't at 100%. At 3-8, the odds of New York turning around their season are very slim. Because of that, the Jets should welcome returns when the time is right for the player.

Anything less and New York risks their chance of being competitive in 2027 and beyond.

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