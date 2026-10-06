Jets Need to Stop Making the Same Garrett Wilson Mistake to Save Their Season

It's safe to say the Jets' effort against the Bears in Week 4 was a mixed bag, featuring more bad than good.

On one hand, for the first time in 21 games, the Jets finally recorded an interception. On the other hand, the lengthy drought ended in another double-digit loss, as the Bears dominated Gang Green, 23-12, at Soldier Field.

Nothing went right on either side. The Jets' defense allowed an atrocious 232 rushing yards and was on the field for over 42 minutes. The offense wasn’t any better, registering just 157 yards and going zero for seven on third down.

New York’s offensive failure can be attributed, in large part, to its inability to get Garrett Wilson involved. The former Ohio State standout had been the Jets' go-to guy through the first three weeks and is coming off an incredible performance against the Lions, where he recorded 10 catches (13 targets) for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Against the Bears, however, Wilson was targeted just four times, recording three catches for 27 yards. His lack of targets was awfully surprising, considering the Jets were without four of their six best pass catchers, including running back Breece Hall.

After Sunday's loss, Wilson made it clear that he wants to be involved more.

“I just take a lot of pride in when the ball does come my way, making a play on it,” Wilson told reporters (h/t SNY Jets). “Being a receiver, being one of the guys this organization believes in, long-term contract with them. And when the ball come my way, I got to make the play, and yeah, I’ll say that. I want more on my plate, for sure.”

"I take a lot of pride in when the ball does come my way, making a play on it...I want more on my plate, for sure"



- Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/zwXuEnR6rM — SNY Jets (@snyjets) October 4, 2026

With New York amidst a three-game losing streak, the coaching staff must find more ways to get the ball in Wilson’s hands before it’s too late.

OC Frank Reich must find ways to get Garett Wilson the ball

The Jets understand that they won’t win games if Wilson isn’t a factor. When head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about his limited involvement, he acknowledged that the team needs to find ways to get him more opportunities.

“That’s a good question," Glenn said (h/t SNY Jets). "We have to find a way to try and get him the ball. He’s basically one of the engines that get us going.”

Glenn’s comments put the responsibility on offensive coordinator Frank Reich to find creative ways to get Wilson more touches. While his usage against Chicago was disappointing, Reich has done just that, as Wilson ranks ninth in receptions (24) and is tied for 16th in targets with 31. Still, his target count has been all over the place:

Game/result Targets Week 1: 23-10 win @ Titans 7 Week 2: 20-17 OT loss vs. Packers 7 Week 3: 31-24 loss @ Lions 13 Week 4: 23-12 loss @ Bears 4

If you remove Week 3, Wilson averaged only six targets in his other appearances, which is a major drop from his career average of just over nine.

Reich needs to figure out how to fully utilize Wilson more consistently while also prioritizing spreading the ball around.

“We want to get Garrett a lot of targets,” Reich said (h/t Jets). “I promise you, the number one guy in the progression is gonna be him on more plays than anybody else.”

Garrett Wilson 🤝 masterpiece pic.twitter.com/4bPQ7t4ntk — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 1, 2026

Although Reich makes it clear that he wants to target Wilson, the next step is figuring out how to maximize the Jets' WR1.

How Reich should use Wilson moving forward

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson has lined up out wide on 79.7% of his snaps and in the slot on just 20.3%. This marks the first time in his career that he has lined up in the slot on fewer than 30% of his snaps.

While this change is a result of Wilson wanting to be used more on the outside, Reich shouldn’t exclusively use him as a boundary receiver. Putting Wilson in the slot for 10 to 15 plays a game can create favorable matchups and give him more opportunities to make plays with the ball in his hands.

Lining Garett Wilson up in the slot more often could help unlock the Jets' offensive potential. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson has recorded just 39 yards after the catch this season, so finding ways to get him the ball in open space should be at the top of the Jets' priority list. Whether it’s screen passes or quick throws, Reich must find ways to use Wilson’s athleticism to move the chains instead of always relying on him to create separation and win downfield.

Speaking of deep shots, Wilson has been targeted 20 or more yards just three times. He’s proven throughout his five-year career that he can win one-on-one opportunities with the best of them, and this season, Wilson has posted an 88.9% contested-catch rate per PFF.

This one isn’t entirely on Reich, as he’s dialed up some downfield shots. Some of the responsibility falls on quarterback Geno Smith. Known for his aggressive downfield approach, Smith must trust that Wilson is going to come down with it.

The Jets don’t need to force-feed Wilson every play, but there’s no reason Wilson shouldn’t be getting at least eight targets a game. Getting him more involved isn’t just about keeping him happy; it’s about giving the Jets their best chance at winning.

Sitting at 1-3 with the Browns and Patriots up next, the Jets must get a win soon, or their season could be over before October ends. That means making Wilson the absolute offensive focal point sooner rather than later.

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