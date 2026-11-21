After extending their losing streak to five games last Sunday, the Jets will look to get back into the win column when they head out west to take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Unlike New York’s last two matchups, which came against two of the AFC’s premier teams, Los Angeles has arguably been the worst team this season.

While the Chargers' defense has been average this season, offensive struggles and mounting injuries have derailed their season. For head coach Aaron Glenn, a win here could go a long way toward cooling his hot seat; however, a loss against Los Angeles would effectively cement his firing.

If the Jets are going to come away victorious, they must prioritize winning these three key matchups.

1. Jets’ pass rush vs. Chargers' IOL

While some point to the schematic shift or lack of talent for the Chargers’ offensive struggles, injuries upfront have played a large part. Los Angeles currently has five offensive linemen on injured reserve, four of whom played in the interior.

As a result, the Chargers have relied on two rookies in the middle, along with five-year veteran Cole Strange at right guard. While Logan Taylor has done well in pass protection this season, allowing just two sacks and seven pressures across 212 pass-blocking snaps, the same can’t be said for Slaughter and Strange.

Slaughter has surrendered two sacks and 14 pressures, earning a 60.1 pass-blocking grade, which ranks 22nd among 35 qualifying centers, per Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, Strange has given up three sacks and 23 pressures. His 37.7 pass-blocking grade ranks 70th among 77 qualifying guards, per PFF.

With Los Angeles vulnerable in the middle, New York must target this area in Sunday’s matchup. While the Jets aren’t among the league’s best at generating pressure, they’ve had some success getting to the backfield this season. Through 10 games, they are tied for 13th in sacks (23) and rank 16th in pressure rate (23.1%).

David Bailey has played a major role in the pass rush, leading the team in sacks (7.5) and quarterback hits (12). While Bailey and Will McDonald IV have been New York’s top pass rushers, the defense hasn’t been able to get much pressure up the middle. Interior defenders account for just three of the team’s 23 sacks, with Jowon Briggs having two of them.

David Bailey had both Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker BEGGING for mercy.



Bailey now has 7.5 sacks (T-3rd in NFL) and 5 FF’s (1st in NFL) on his rookie season.



The Jets seem to have found their franchise pass rusher in the rookie OLB 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dp0cBc2vzx — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) November 9, 2026

For the Jets to increase their chances of winning, they’ll need to exploit the Chargers' weak interior and send pressure up the middle. New York ranks fifth in blitz rate (33.8%), and a more aggressive approach from its linebackers could help take advantage of Los Angeles’ protection woes.

The Jets must use Demario Davis on interior blitzes, as he has already recorded two sacks doing so this season. Jamien Sherwood should also be used in similar situations, as he has the speed and athleticism to get to the quarterback.

This would give the Jets another way to create pressure without relying solely on their edge rushers.

2. Jets QB Geno Smith vs. Chargers’ secondary

With Geno Smith expected to play Sunday, he’s poised to bounce back against the Chargers. Los Angeles’ secondary has been subpar this season, ranking 23rd in passing yards allowed per game (233.4) and tied for 11th in passing touchdowns allowed (13). Its heavy reliance on zone could also work in Smith’s favor.

According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Chargers rank 23rd in zone rate (23.9%) and are in man coverage just 13.4% of the time. This is an encouraging sign for Smith, as the 14-year veteran has feasted against zone coverage this season, completing 71.3% of his passes for eight yards per attempt.

However, Smith has been criticized for playing too conservatively this season, as he tends to take his time in the pocket while searching for an opening downfield. While that patience has occasionally worked against him, as it’s contributed to his 29 sacks this season (third-most in the NFL), he’s at his best when he has time to read and dissect the defense.

That’s where the Chargers’ reliance on zone coverage could work in his favor. Zone defenses allow Smith to identify soft spots in the secondary and find open receivers. Rather than forcing throws into tight windows, he can use his patience to find receivers in space. Fortunately for Smith, the Jets’ offensive line has done a good job of giving him time, as he ranks ninth in average time to throw (2.93), per NFL Next Gen Stats.

While the Chargers could certainly look to switch things up against Smith and play more man coverage, their secondary injuries could limit any potential changes. Derwin James is already on the injured reserve, while Rodney Shelley missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Kendall Williamson also missed Thursday’s practice, while Donte Jackson and Isas Waxter were limited participants.

With limited depth in their back end, the Chargers will likely stick to what’s worked for them and try to confuse Smith at the line of scrimmage with blitz disguises and simulated pressure. This could play right into Smith’s strengths, especially if the offensive line can continue to provide him enough time.

3. Jets’ run defense vs. Chargers’ RB Omarion Hampton

When Mike McDaniel became the new offensive coordinator for the Chargers, many thought that he would raise the unit’s play and help elevate Justin Herbert to the upper echelon of quarterbacks. However, Los Angeles’ transition to McDaniel’s offense has done more harm than good.

Herbert has regressed significantly in the new system, consistently making costly mistakes, and the offense has struggled to put up points. The unit hasn’t lived up to expectations and ranks near the bottom in every major statistical category except rushing.

Despite several injuries upfront, the Chargers’ rushing attack has had some success this season, ranking 11th in rushing yards per game (119.6) and tied for 13th in rushing yards per attempt (4.2). Los Angeles is coming off its best rushing performance of the season, thanks to Omarion Hampton, who rushed for 105 of the team’s 160 yards and a touchdown in the team’s Monday night win against the Ravens.

McDaniel finally gave the second-year back from North Carolina the majority of the workload after leaning on a three-back rotation for much of the season. Since that approach led to a win, the Chargers will likely continue to use Hampton as a feature back against the Jets.

New York has notoriously struggled to contain the run this season, ranking 30th in rushing yards allowed per game (135.3), tied for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns allowed, and tied for the third-most rushes of 10+ yards allowed. The unit also hasn’t allowed fewer than 90 rushing yards since Week 2.

The Jets' run defense has struggled all season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the Jets' struggles against the run, the team must prioritize holding Hampton in check. He’s a physical, downhill runner who’s also fast for his size, running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Although his numbers don’t back it up this season, he excels at creating extra yards after contact. Hampton averaged 3.95 yards after contact against the Ravens and is tied for 27th in yards after contact per attempt (2.95), per PFF.

Winning at the point of attack and getting to Hampton before he can build up any momentum will be critical for New York, as slowing Hampton down will force Los Angeles into more passing situations and shut down play-action opportunities.

The Jets have struggled against play-action this season, allowing a 67% completion rate and 8.1 yards per attempt, according to Sharp Football Analysis. With Herbert ranking 12th in play-action dropback rate (26.9%), New York must limit Hampton’s success on the ground and force the Chargers to beat them through the air.

If New York contains Hampton, it’ll significantly increase its chances of winning.

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