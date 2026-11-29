After their embarrassing loss to the one-win Dolphins in October, head coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets spoke all week about getting revenge on their AFC East rival.

It took a bit, but the Jets finally lived up to their words. New York blew out the short-handed Dolphins 23-12 in the first divisional victory for Glenn as head coach. The win moved the Jets to 4-8 and put them on the outside looking in for the AFC playoffs.

New York's offense sputtered for most of the afternoon, but found paydirt in the second quarter with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Adonai Mitchell. A Tush Push touchdown and a second-half beatdown from the defense were all the Jets needed to win their second straight game.

As always, there are plenty of stars and duds that come from another Jets win like today. Let's get to those now.

Stud: David Bailey, EDGE

Another game, another two-sack effort for the second overall pick. Bailey set a new Jets rookie franchise record in sacks for the season with his first in the second quarter. His second later in the quarter put him just three away from the all-time rookie record set by Javon Kearse in 1999 at 14.5.

David Bailey collecting sacks 😮‍💨



NYJvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LRVldkY517 — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2026

Bailey was not perfect on Sunday. He had a bad missed tackle on a run play that ultimately wasn't counted because of a Dolphins penalty, and he saw plenty of double-team chips throughout the game.

But New York needed impact players going into the 2026 draft. The fact that Bailey needed just 11 games to rewrite the rookie sack record in franchise history shows how special he has been this year.

Despite the performance, Bailey did leave the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury that had him walking off the field on his own power. We will see what the injury looks like later on in the coming days, but it's something to keep an eye on.

Dud: Jets' fumble issues

If it happens once, that's normally okay. Players just need to focus up. Two times? Inexcusable. Three times? It's a coaching mistake. In the first quarter alone, the Jets had two separate instances in which pass catchers turned big plays into turnovers, with one of them staying after replay.

On the first one, Mason Taylor was lucky to have his turnover overturned via replay after losing the ball while rolling forward in Dolphins territory. During the very next series, Garrett Wilson turned upfield on a 38-yard completion but turned the ball over again. New York wasn't done either. Breece Hall appeared to fumble the ball away in the second quarter, only to have the team see the play reversed in replay.

Having it happen once is one thing. The fact that the Jets were tagged for it three times, with one of the turnovers sticking, is inexcusable and a highlight of a lack of discipline in offensive coaching.

Stud: Jets' special teams

Last season, the Jets had the special teams unit in the league. Outside of Jason Sanders, though, this year's group has been something of a disappointment.

That all changed on Sunday.

After watching the defense give up a field goal late in the first half to Miami, Isaiah Davis busted through the Dolphins' kick coverage for a 93-yard return to set up the offense for a Tush Push touchdown late in the first half. Sanders, meanwhile, was good from 40 yards out on his first field goal attempt as well.

Just watch Isaiah Davis go! ⚡️



📺 @NFLonDAZN pic.twitter.com/ggMbw9waFQ — New York Jets UK & IE (@NYJetsinUKandIE) November 29, 2026

Fans have waited all year to play complimentary football. While some will be frustrated to say that coming out with the team well below .500, it's a good sign that the Jets appear to be improving as the weeks continue during the year.

Dud: Jets offensive line

The offensive line has been a bright spot for New York all season. The more the unit plays together, the better they seem to get.

Despite that, the Jets' O-line had a poor performance on Sunday afternoon.

Geno Smith was sacked twice but was also pressured on several throws throughout the day, and the running game sputtered through most of the contest. It was not the performance the group was accustomed to playing, and the Broncos—who entered Sunday tied for the sixth-most sacks (32)—will be licking their chops in two weeks if it isn't fixed.

Stud: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT

New York's defensive rookies all played well on Sunday. We've already talked about Bailey's success, but second-round cornerback D'Angelo Ponds was solid both in coverage and in run stops. He looks like he is coming on just fine despite missing all of training camp.

Then there is Darrell Jackson Jr. The fourth-round rookie out of Florida State was dominant throughout Sunday's contest with multiple run stops that stunted what the Dolphins wanted to do: run up the middle.

Jackson's development has been both very important and a delight to see for Jets coaches.

Dud: Frank Reich, OC

Today was a very poor day for the offensive coaching staff of New York, even with a three-score victory.

Whether it was not using Braelon Allen (who had 100 yards rushing in the first matchup) until the late fourth quarter, struggling to get their best players the ball over the middle of the field, or just making questionable calls in certain situations, offensive coordinator Frank Reich didn't have a very good game on Sunday.

While it's not fair to compare the performance today to the week prior, when the Jets didn't punt, the team's operation was inconsistent, confusing, and downright bizarre at times.

A team like the Jets can get away with a game like this against the helpless Dolphins. In two weeks against a top defense in the Broncos, though, that simply won't fly.

Stud: Minkah Fitzpatrick

He may not be the same All-Pro safety he once was, but Minkah Fitzpatrick had a terrific game on Sunday and continues to be a solid starter at safety for the Jets.

Fitzpatrick recorded a key interception late in the game that effectively wrapped up the Dolphins' chances of making a comeback. He also tallied several tackles at the line of scrimmage. New York has used him all over the field in the last several weeks, and it's worked tremendously.

Minkah Fitzpatrick picks off his former team



NYJvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VmiIBMkXER — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2026

Fitzpatrick remains a key leader on the Jets defense in 2026 and beyond.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.