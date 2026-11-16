It was a mistake the moment Jets head coach Aaron Glenn uttered those words.

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Glenn defended his decision to call plays for the defense this year. Glenn claimed play-calling was his "superpower" and was excited to pass along the success he found in Detroit to New York.

Perhaps that was the first indicator that things would not go well for the Jets this season.

Glenn's Jets are 2-8 following their dismal 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It was also the first game Glenn seemed to give up play-calling to defensive coordinator Brian Duker—the same man the team was confident in believing they wouldn't need to turn to for those duties.

Aaron Glenn’s “superpower” for the #Jets lasted 10 weeks.



Brian Duker calling plays for the team on Sunday is further a bad look for this current defensive staff. — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) November 16, 2026

There are many reasons why the Glenn era has failed. But his play-calling decisions and struggles to get the most out of his talented rookie class show that his 5-22 head coaching record is only the surface of his problems.

Aaron Glenn continues to be a walking red flag for Jets

Glenn announced on Monday that Duker was the one who actually called plays. He also didn't commit to calling plays in the future for the remainder of the season.

"I gave Duker the lead when it comes to that, but again, I'm still a huge part of what we call," Glenn said. "There's been a collaboration throughout the whole season, to be honest with you. I had the lead the first game going up until this point, and this game, I wanted to give him the lead."

There are different ways to look at this decision from Glenn.

He wanted to change things up because the defense had performed poorly, while understanding the optics of his "superpower" not being enough to alter New York's problems. Duker has no play-calling experience, and if the team cleans house, he'll need a role to fill on another team. This could be Glenn trying to give him a leg up around league circles. The injuries suffered by the defense, particularly along the defensive line, meant Glenn does not have a plan to change his scheme to the players currently available, so he hoped to have Duker call plays instead.

All these three options are more alarming than the next. And it also highlights the full failings of Glenn as a coach. The open bravado he first displayed to the media and fans is long gone. Instead, they have been replaced by a coach unable to answer questions his team has.

And it's only compounding the issues the team is dealing with.

Young Jets' development is also a concern under Aaron Glenn's watch

The Jets simply don't know how to use the talent currently on their roster. That much was clear by the end of the first month of the regular season, and it's gotten worse since.

New York made four draft selections inside the first 50 overall picks. Each player has had an impressive play or game to show the team has quality things to build on with this young core.

There's just one problem—these small plays aren't being built up like they should.

In Sunday's loss, second-round cornerback D'Angelo Ponds received just seven defensive snaps compared to 28 for third safety Malachi Moore. Ponds was the third-highest-graded Jets defender by Pro Football Focus, compared to Moore, whose 28.6 grade was the lowest on the team.

"He's still not there yet, and I think he would tell you the same thing, but he's improving every week," Glenn said on Monday.

Turn your attention to the offensive side, and the confusion is even more so. 16th overall pick and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught one pass all game—a screen pass on the first play on offense. The play went for three yards and led to the injury of fellow first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr.

Why was Cooper—a player dealing with an ankle injury going into the game—blocking on a screen pass that can see players get rolled up on consistently? Why did the Jets only target Sadiq once on a screen?

These are questions the Jets haven't had answers to. Their most consistent defense, though, is that there "is only one ball to go around."

But do the San 49ers have trouble getting the ball to Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Mike Evans, Keenan Allen or their full collection of receivers? Of course not. Because their play-caller understands matchups and is able to scheme people open. New York's staff cannot.

And that is a direct reflection of how poor they have been under Glenn this season.

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