Despite making it competitive in the first half, the Jets once again failed to keep pace throughout Week 10 as they suffered a 31-12 loss to the Bills, dropping their fifth consecutive game as the season continues to unravel from them.

The Jets were even the healthiest they have been in a long time coming into the game and seemed ready to at least put up a compelling fight. That quickly proved to not be the case as rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. exited early after getting his right ankle rolled on and quarterback Geno Smith left the game twice after getting evaluated for a concussion and suffering an ankle injury after he returned.

While the special teams unit did its part and kicker Jason Sanders was a perfect 4-of-4 on his field goals, the same issues remained in the injury-riddled loss to the Bills. The Jets kept it close in the first half and only trailed 10-6 going into the break, but they were just 3-of-13 on third down, 0-of-2 in the red zone, committed seven penalties for 53 yards and allowed four sacks.

Aside from the two drives that ended in made field goals from Sanders in the second half, the Jets punted twice, threw an interception, committed a fumble and turned it over on downs. To make matters worse, the fumble took place as they were nearing the red zone, trailing 24-12.

The Bills immediately made them pay as running back James Cook broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run on the next play (h/t NFL).

74-YARD TD FOR JAMES COOK



BUFvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DFRLVP17FL — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

From head coach Aaron Glenn's lack of adjustments coming out of the locker room to his conservative nature as he continues to settle for field goals, the same problems continue to plague the Jets each week.

He has made it clear that play-calling is his "superpower," but Glenn has done nothing to back that notion up so far and even gave his play-calling to defensive coordinator Brian Duker, who had zero prior experience calling plays. That is just the latest bad look for a HC who is now 5-22 in Gotham and 0-9 against AFC East opponents.

That said, here's the biggest mistake that Glenn made on Sunday.

Aaron Glenn's lack of adjustments, conservative approach doomed the Jets in Week 10

Coming into the game, it was going to be key for the defense to create pressure on Bills QB Josh Allen and keep him from using his mobility to make them pay. While they limited his production on the ground (five carries for five yards), he still had three total TDs (two rushing) and was only sacked once.

The Jets knew beforehand that Buffalo had the highest-scoring offense in the league (31.9 ppg) and a susceptible pass defense (241.9 ypg), so it was going to be important for them to be as aggressive as possible offensively to keep pace and limit the big plays defensively.

Not only were the Jets 0-of-2 in the red zone, but they got inside the 10-yard-line twice and even advanced the ball to the four-yard-line before settling for field goals both times. Instead of trying to tie the game at 10 before the half and going for the lead coming out of the break, the Jets played not to lose again and paid the price as the Bills converted their drives into TDs.

Josh Allen and the Bills made the Jets pay for their inefficiency and lack of urgency. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, the Jets were playing from behind the entire game and it only seemed like a matter of time until the Bills pulled away. That is exactly what happened as Cook and the run game combined for 201 yards and 6.3 yards per carry to wear the defense down.

Glenn noted that "it's hard to win games when you operate that way," per Sports Illustrated's Nick Faria, when referring to the decision to opt for field goals.

It remains to be seen if Glenn takes back over the play-calling duties or not, but as poor as the second-half adjustments continue to be on that side, the lack of aggressiveness in short-yardage situations and heavy reliance on field goals is not going to cut it with a 2-8 record.

What Aaron Glenn needs to do in Week 11 and beyond

As the Jets prepare for a two-game road trip against the Chargers on Sunday and the Dolphins on Nov. 29, you would think that would be a favorable stretch for them against two of the bottom-dwelling teams in the league. Sure, the Dolphins beat them back in Week 7, but these should be two winnable games for Gang Green regardless if they play to their potential.

As a team that struggles with turnovers, protecting QB Justin Herbert and ranks last in scoring offense, the opportunity is in front of the Jets to capitalize on those vulnerabilities on Sunday. In addition to eliminating the self-inflicting penalties and getting more aggressive when points are available, Glenn needs to commit to a defensive play-caller and get his group to generate more pressure.

DC Brian Duker: "our group has really embraced our approach" pic.twitter.com/5ZA3HgfQia — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 24, 2026

Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich need to make sure the best players are continuously being fed the ball, as well as getting off to quicker starts to set the tone from the opening kick. Additionally, the aggressiveness on both sides needs to be a priority, whether it be more disguises or pressure looks defensively or more explosiveness offensively.

Glenn continues to sink lower as his time remaining in Gotham runs thin, and if he cannot be more adaptable throughout the game and ramp up his aggressiveness, it is hard to see much changing.

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