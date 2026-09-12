5 Reasons Why Jets Will Beat Titans to Open Season

Are we being too brazen? Too confident in the positive vibes surrounding the New York Jets in the early season again?

Whatever the case, the Jets are walking into a winnable contest to open the 2026 season against the Tennessee Titans. It's a different feeling compared to the last three years. Before that, the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers were all playoff teams the year before opening the new season against the Jets.

This time, the Titans were just as bad as New York. And for that reason (and five others we'll explain here), Jets fans should be confident that they will come away with a victory to open 2026.

No. 1: They are better where it matters most

Ask any coach in the NFL what wins games and they will all point to the trenches. Whoever wins at the point of attack normally wins the contest.

Good news for the Jets, they have the advantage there. New York's offensive line is prepared for Tennessee's defensive line, in particular Jeffrey Simmons. Take him out of the game schematically, and the Titans don't have the horses along the line to keep up with New York.

On the other side, while Peter Skoronski is a solid player for the Titans, Tennessee has major problems along their line. New York's upgrades at the defensive line position should have a field day in this contest.

And if both offensive and defensive lines execute the way they should, New York should walk away with a win.

No. 2: Geno Smith is better than Cam Ward

Cam Ward's preseason has been a disaster. He completed under 55 percent of his passes and looks overwhelmed in Tennessee's new offensive system. He does have quality receivers, and a running game that should aid him in his second season, but the former Miami product's first season showed little excitement for his NFL career.

To think Geno Smith is NOT better than Ward at this point in their careers is a joke. Sure, Smith has led the league in interceptions thrown in the last two seasons combined, but he has shown far more positive than negative compared to a player like Ward.

Both players were graded among the worst in the league last season. But if we're talking about winning a football game on Sunday, I'll trust Smith to get the job done over a player like Ward.

No. 3: Tennessee has no answer for David Bailey

Former first round pick JC Latham is a league average right tackle. Dan Moore Jr. was a below average left tackle. Both players are going to be under the microscope trying to protect Ward for the Titans on Sunday.

David Bailey could make a difference in Week 1. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making matters harder is the fact that both players haven't dealt with the quick first step and physicality the Jets have in second overall pick David Bailey. The Texas Tech product dominated in training camp, and appears ready to make an immediate first impression.

He won't be expected to have the kind of debut that Reggie White had in his first NFL game for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1985 (2.5 sacks), I expect Bailey to be very impactful with just his presence on the field.

Tennessee simply has no answer for him.

No. 4: Who covers Garrett Wilson?

Cor'Dale Flott is a perfectly average starting cornerback. He was that way for the New York Giants and there's reason to suspect he'll be the same for the Titans. Alontae Taylor is a below average starter. Marcus Harris is young, but had a solid first year in Tennessee.

How are ANY of these guys expected to cover Garett Wilson?

New York's top wideout is back from a knee injury that cost him most of the 2025 season. He walks into Sunday with a chip on his shoulder and a quarterback who is going to want to get him the football in droves.

Tennessee does not have an answer for Wilson. They could double him, but with the wideout working primarily in the slot, that seems like a wasted cover. The Jets offense will win on Sunday because they have the better players.

No. 5: Robert Saleh is not an upgrade over Aaron Glenn

A coach can only be as good as the players he has to work with. When Saleh was first head coach of the Jets, his defense struggled mightily. They were dead last in both points and yards allowed. Once he got the players he needed, though, New York became a defensive juggernaut.

The same can be said for New York's current head coach in Aaron Glenn. As a defensive minded coach, the Jets did not have the players needed to find success in 2025. That's why they spent over $154 million on talent this offseason.

Now it's time for Glenn to make the most of that talent.

To think that Saleh is a significant coaching upgrade over Glenn is a farce. They are both locker room leaders who are passionate guys. They also know how to call defenses. If anything, the coaching matchup is nothing more than a draw, and whoever rises to the occasion on Sunday may be the final factor in who wins.

As for me, give me Glenn with the better supporting talent around him.

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