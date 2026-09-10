Why Jets Fans Shouldn't Overreact to David Bailey's Spot on Unofficial Week 1 Depth Chart

We're just a few days away from the Jets taking the field to open the 2026 season, and already there are some questions to be answered by the organization.

Not when it comes to injuries or struggling players, of course, but by way of the unofficial Week 1 depth chart.

There weren't many major surprises when New York unveiled their full list on Tuesday. One that did leave quite a mark, though, was with regard to their second overall pick. David Bailey was listed as a backup to Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai to begin the season. Some fans wondered what that meant for the team's top pick.

In the end, though, none of this will mean anything, especially with the way the Jets are expected to look defensively this season.

Jets fans shouldn't overreact to David Bailey's spot on unofficial depth chart

The Jets want to use their edge rushers in waves.

Based on that, there is no set "starting duo" for the team when they take the field. Some drives will be led by Enagbare and Will McDonald IV. Others will see Bailey used prominently. Where the rookie stands on a written depth chart does not make or break his first season. Nor will it be a demarcation point of playing time.

David Bailey's spot on the Jets' unofficial depth chart doesn't indicate how he'll be used in his rookie season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York is going to rely on Bailey for much of this season. And they have liked what they have seen so far.

"His professionalism as a young player," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said when he was asked what impressed him most about Bailey. "He's here early in the morning, getting his body taken care of, watching what he eats, making sure his weight stays level.

"I'm glad we have him. He's the type of player; he's going to be in the league for a long time, the way he operates."

While Bailey may be second on the depth chart, there is also the reality that New York may need him to play even more than they were already expecting. Ossai, the team's top free-agent signee along the defensive line, is week-to-week with a foot injury. He did not participate in practice on Tuesday because of that.

As things stand, it would be hard to expect Ossai to play Week 1. That means the Jets will be turning directly to Bailey to see the field far more than just a typical rotational piece.

By this time next month, or even next week, the depth chart could look fundamentally different. That will be based heavily on Bailey's performance, but if his elite training camp is an indication, the rookie will see plenty of playing time this year.

And his standing on a depth chart simply won't matter.

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