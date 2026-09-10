The Success of Geno Smith's Jets Return Will Hinge on Breaking One Bad Habit

It wasn't so long ago that a young Geno Smith was getting punched in the locker room by a fellow teammate.

The quarterback was just 25 years old at the time. The former second-round pick ended up losing his starting job with the Jets that season after the incident. Since then, though, Smith hasn't just altered the outlook of his career; he's also rewritten his leadership expectations.

Since being reacquired by the Jets this offseason, a now 36-year-old Smith has been named captain going into the 2026 season. The focus for him is trying to be the quarterback who ends New York's 15-year playoff drought.

More than anything, though, the veteran's first offseason back with the team has shown just how much he's grown from the locker room incident that he was known for.

"I told those guys I'm going to wear that captain's patch with pride because there are so many guys on this team who could've been easily voted captain," Smith said. "For me, it just means that I've got to continue to do all the right things, lead in the right way, and perform when it's time to perform."

Geno Smith knows he must lead by example to give the Jets a real chance of ending their playoff drought. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith leads a Jets offense revamped over the last several seasons. This year could be the time for the group to finally become a respected unit across the league. In order for that to happen, though, New York's quarterback understands that his year will be judged on one key factor.

Geno Smith must cut down turnovers to be the QB1 that the Jets need

The Jets may be thrilled with what they have seen from Smith so far in camp as a leader, but it will be his play that determines if the organization is truly on the right track.

In the last two seasons, Smith has led the league in combined interceptions with 32. An interception-per-game average isn't good enough to keep the Jets afloat in 2026. If New York is going to be successful, Smith must lower the turnover numbers significantly.

Outside of his interceptions, though, the West Virginia product still has a lively arm and is very accurate. Smith has averaged a completion percentage over 68% in the last four seasons as an every-down starter combined.

Being able to bring that accuracy to the Jets and correct the mistakes made early in his career has Smith reflective as he enters his 13th NFL season.

"It's an honor to be back here and to have the opportunity to be a part of this organization again, to lead this team, this young, talented group of guys who work extremely hard," Smith said. "I find myself looking forward to each and every day coming to work and giving it my all for these guys."

New York's starting quarterback will have plenty of help this season. Garrett Wilson is among the top young wideouts in the game, and the organization also happens to possess stars both along the offensive line and in other skill groups.

With talented playmakers like Garrett Wilson in the fold, Geno Smith has no excuses not to succeed with the Jets this fall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If he can limit the turnovers, Smith has a chance to allow New York's talent to finally excel.

“We have as good an opportunity as anyone else in the league,” Wilson said. “I’m excited. We got a helluva group here.”

Wilson may be excited as a wideout, but the Jets know their season will hinge solely on the play of Smith. If the quarterback plays well, New York's season will be better than people expect.

Anything less, and the "honor" Smith talks about may be the only complimentary piece Jets fans have for him and the 2026 team.

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