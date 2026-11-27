After a week of practices, the Jets can begin turning their sights to traveling to Miami for a big game against the AFC East rival Dolphins on Sunday.

Gang Green needs a victory to continue to build momentum after a 2-8 start. Their victory over the Chargers gave a bit of life, but a win over a division opponent (it would be the first for their current era) could provide even more confidence for the organization.

Before that happens, though, the Jets need to make decisions on their inactive list. Luckily, there seems to be a stable set of names to keep an eye on in that regard.

1. Omar Cooper Jr., WR

There is only one player who we know will not be on the field on Sunday. Omar Cooper Jr. suffered an ankle injury on the first play of the game against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago. The Indiana rookie has yet to play in a game since, and that includes this weekend in Miami.

In the Jets' eyes, their upcoming bye in Week 13 leaves no reason to play him when he's not at 100%.

"When you have a guy that's somewhat close, and you really want to give him enough time to get himself back healthy," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "I don't want to promise

that, but we'll see how it goes in the game after that."

2. Trevin Wallace, LB

New York's linebacker room hasn't been very good this year as a collective group, but Wallace seems to be the odd man out at this point, having been a healthy scratch over the last several weeks. Wallace was picked up on waivers after a strong preseason and stretch with the Panthers, but there doesn't appear to be a role on the current iteration of the Jets just yet.

3. Jelani Woods, TE

Most teams aren't going to keep four tight ends during a game. One person is going to be the odd man out. That player will most likely be Woods going into Sunday. The Jets love their tight end room, but it's just not enough, with other positions needing to be considered more of a focus.

4. Jarvis Brownlee, CB

New York doesn't really have a role for Brownlee anymore. The nickel corner has lost his job to D'Angelo Ponds who is getting better with more reps.

The Jets, seemingly, are also starting to get Nahshon Wright on the field a little bit more as well. I wouldn't be surprised if the team looks to cut Brownlee eventually, or if the veteran asks out because he may not be thrilled with being a healthy scratch again.

5. Tim Patrick, WR

Last week, the Jets had injuries to both Cooper and Isaiah Williams. Both players were inactive on Sunday. With Williams left without a designation going into Sunday, the team will most likely make Patrick the healthy scratch if they have to choose a player at receiver.

Don't be surprised if the Jets opt to keep someone else off the field over a veteran like Patrick. Still, he seems like a logical, healthy scratch choice.

6. Nate Lynn, EDGE

With Joseph Ossai off the injury report going into Sunday's game without a designation, the Jets are going to have to choose which player to make a healthy scratch. Due in large part to the free-agent contract signed in the offseason, the Jets will most likely opt for Lynn to be the player who doesn't suit up against the Dolphins.

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