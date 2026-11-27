The Jets aren’t officially ruled out of the playoffs, but at 3-8, they would need a miracle to extend their season past Week 18. Injuries have played a significant role in their underwhelming year, as they’ve constantly lost key players throughout the season.

Fortunately, New York left SoFi Stadium without sustaining any new injuries. With the bye week coming up and several players on the verge of returning from injury, the Jets could end the season on a high note and potentially save head coach Aaron Glenn’s job by picking up some wins in the coming weeks.

As Gang Green gets closer to full strength, let’s take a look at New York’s injuries heading into Week 12’s matchup with the Dolphins.

Jets who could return Week 12

David Onyemata, DL

Fans were greeted with good news on Nov. 18 when the team announced they were opening David Onyemata’s 21-day practice window from injured reserve. The 11-year veteran underwent core muscle surgery due to a groin injury he sustained in Week 2’s loss to the Packers and wasn’t expected to return until December.

But with a slightly faster recovery time and full participation in Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices, Onyemata is on track to make his return against the Dolphins. However, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Glenn hasn’t committed to activating either Onyemata or defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat.

Glenn non-committal on DTs David Onyemata and T’Vondre Sweat and whether one or both will be activated from IR for Sunday’s game. They’ve been practicing and there’s an open roster spot. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 27, 2026

New York’s defense desperately needs Onyemata back in the lineup. The unit has struggled to contain the run in his nine-game absence, surrendering an average of 153.3 rushing yards per game. In the two games he’s played, the defense has given up only 131 rushing yards.

To improve their chances of beating the Dolphins, the Jets will need Onyemata and the next player on this list to suit up.

T’Vondre Sweat, DL

New York’s run defense was shaky once Onyemata went down. It took an even bigger hit once Sweat went down with a knee injury in Week 7’s matchup against the Dolphins.

The former Texas Longhorn has been the team’s best run defender, recording eight run stops and earning a 67.8 run defense grade, ranking 23rd among 132 qualifying interior defenders, per Pro Football Focus. Sweat’s presence has been vital for the defensive line, as he regularly commands double teams, freeing up nearby defenders to make a play on the ball.

Without him, the Jets’ run defense has been atrocious, giving up an average of 154.3 rushing yards per game. New York would greatly benefit if he could return against Miami and running back Ollie Gordon, as he rushed for 103 yards and forced 10 missed tackles in the team’s Week 7 matchup.

Additionally, if both Oneymata and Sweat are good to play, the team will have to release someone, given they have only one open roster spot.

Isaiah Williams, WR

Isaiah Williams took a big hit to the ribs in the second quarter of Week 10’s matchup against the Bills. Although the third-year veteran returned and finished the game, the injury kept him out of last week’s practices and ultimately forced him to miss last Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

The severity of the injury was uncertain; however, it seems Williams appears to have made a full recovery, as he was a full participant in Thursday's and Friday’s practices. With Williams trending toward playing, he’ll play a big role in the team’s matchup against the Dolphins, as he’ll be filling in for a player we’ll discuss shortly.

Jets who could miss Week 12 or are already ruled out

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB

After missing Week 10 with an illness, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was expected to be a full-go against Los Angeles, given that he wasn’t on the team’s injury report. However, Brownlee was inactive as a healthy scratch.

The third-year veteran’s performance had declined in recent weeks, particularly in Week 8 against the Raiders, when he gave up three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, along with two penalties.

Given his recent struggles and rookie D’Angelo Ponds coming off a solid outing, New York could list Brownlee as a healthy scratch again in Week 12. With Ponds having played just 129 snaps this season, and the Jets unlikely to make the playoffs, the team should prioritize his progression and development over the remaining weeks.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR

Even before Glenn ruled him out on Friday (h/t Rich Cimini), expectations were low for Omar Cooper Jr. to suit up on Sunday. The former Indiana Hoosier had his ankle rolled up on in Week 10 for the third time this season and hasn’t practiced since.

Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/groin) is out for Sunday, per Glenn. Next week is the bye. They want to give him the extra time. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 27, 2026

With the Jets heading into their bye next week, the hope is that Cooper can use this extra time to heal and return for Week 14. Injuries have largely affected his rookie season, as the 30th overall selection has played in just six games this season.

However, when Cooper plays, he’s productive. He has registered 20 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns, while earning two Rookie of the Week honors.

Jets who are out long term

Even though New York is getting some much-needed reinforcements, the team still has a handful of players on injured reserve.

Tyler Baron (knee), Anez Cooper (shoulder), Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle), Kiko Mauigoa (quad), and Max Mitchell (head/concussion) are all on the short-term injured reserve and remain eligible to return this season.

Meanwhile, Kingsley Jonathan (thigh bruise), Braiden McGregor (torn pectoral), Arian Smith (torn ACL), and Chip Traynaum (neck) are out for the remainder of the season.

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