It's been 14 years since the Jets last played on Thanksgiving Day. Their 4-4 all-time record on Turkey Day shows they have as much success as struggles.

The three slated games this season brought plenty of excitement in some games and utter domination in others. Through all three of Thursday's contests, though, the Jets have key lessons to learn if they want to build a winning organization.

Let's get to the three most important lessons right now.

1. Modern offense overpowers good defense

Boy, the Bears and Lions game Thursday afternoon was fun, huh? Chicago came back from down 11 late in the fourth quarter to win on a last-second throw from Caleb Williams to Rome Odunze. In total, the teams combined for 74 points and over 1,000 yards of total offense.

Chicago's defense came into the game ranked in the top 10 in points allowed and yards. Detroit's run defense ranked top-10 in rushing.

After that, the Eagles and Cowboys combined for nearly 80 points in the 4:45 p.m. ET game.

It simply didn't matter. In the modern NFL, offenses win games more often than defenses. A strong strategic coaching staff that understands the rules of the NFL and where the game is going will put his team in position to win more games than not.

Until the Jets accept that this is what the team needs to become, they will be a step behind the rest of the league.

2. Culture coaches need immediate results

New York's biggest lesson to learn from the second Thanksgiving Day game is to just not be the Dallas Cowboys.

Coaches who are hired to install a culture into an organization are met with immediate expectations to win. When they don't, they normally don't have strategic plans in order to fix what the team is struggling with most.

That's where the important lesson of Philadelphia's comeback win over the Cowboys come through. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has been to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons with the team. They have found ways to win throughout his tenure including two Super Bowls and a championship win. The team's 2-7 start to the season was nothing short of a disaster. But because of Sirianni's culture of winning, they have turned around their season in the last two games.

Maybe the Eagles don't make the playoffs this season. Perhaps they don't look as good as they did in the fourht quarter of Sunday's win. But Sirianni showed the team remains behind him despite the down year. And his past success is a big reason why.

Do the Jets have that with Glenn at the moment?

3. Top overall picks aren't what the Jets are after

Jets fans continue to set their sights on the 2027 draft as the best chance to get their quarterback of the future. Many looked at the team choosing not to tank the final six games of the season as a bad sign for their chances at a top pick.

But as we learned from the Bills and Chiefs, teams don't need the top pick to come away with an elite quarterback. Patrick Mahomes was the second quarterback taken in his draft class. Josh Allen was the third quarterback taken in the 2017 class that also came via a trade-up.

What's the lesson the Jets need to learn from that?

It's not about getting the highest pick to take a quarterback; it's about picking the right one for the offense they want to run. The right one that fits the talent across the offensive position group.

The Jets can't look at the Chiefs and Bills Thanksgiving game as an example of needing the top overall pick. They need to look at it as a blueprint for why they need to pick the right guy above everything else.

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