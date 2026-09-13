Minkah Fitzpatrick Injury Tracker: Everything We Know About the Veteran’s Safety Week 1 Injury

It didn’t take long for the injury bug to hit the New York Jets in Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans. On the Jets’ first defensive drive of the game, veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was seen sitting on the field and “grabbing at his groin," per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv.

This is the last thing Jets fans wanted to see to kick off the regular season, as Fitzpatrick was brought in via a trade in the offseason to help get this secondary back on track, which did not record a single interception in 2025 and allowed 216.1 passing yards per game (16th-most in the NFL).

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that Fitzpatrick was replaced by fellow veteran Andre Cisco, who is back for his second season with Gang Green. Cisco re-signed with the Jets on a one-year deal after his 2025 campaign was limited to eight games due to injury. That said, Cisco played well in the preseason for Gang Green, which helped him secure his spot on the 53-man roster.

Shortly after departing the field on Sunday, the Jets announced that Fitzpatrick and rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who had a 30-yard catch on New York’s first offensive drive of the game, are questionable to return, per Jets On SI’s Nick Faria.

#Jets announce Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) and Omar Cooper (ankle) are questionable to return. — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) September 13, 2026

As of right now, that’s all we know about the extent of Fitzpatrick’s injury. However, we’ll keep fans in the loop on any other updates from the Jets or head coach Aaron Glenn on the status of his star safety.

Analyzing Minkah Fitzpatrick’s injury

Update #1 (September 13, 3:01 p.m. ET): On Sunday afternoon, Brian Costello of the New York Post reported that the Jets announced Fitzpatrick has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a groin injury. We should hopefully hear more about the veteran's status and next steps after today's game when Glenn speaks to reporters.