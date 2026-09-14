Jets' Dean Clark Signing Hints Minkah Fitzpatrick Injury Is Worse Than Expected

The Jets are flying high after their season-opening win over the Titans, but even the most promising performances aren't without loss. Gang Green suffered some injuries on Sunday afternoon, as first-round rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. exited with an ankle injury during the first quarter, before safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left with a groin injury in that same frame.

Considering how dire the secondary was last season, the Jets would like to avoid being without Fitzpatrick—one of their top offseason signings—in the early stages of the 2026 regular season. Unfortunately, head coach Aaron Glenn didn't provide much of an update to begin the week, telling ESPN's Rich Cimini that New York will know more about Fitzpatrick's situation after the veteran defender undergoes an MRI later on Monday.

Aaron Glenn had no injury updates on Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) and Omar Cooper Jr. (sprained ankle), who will have an MRI today. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 14, 2026

The extent of Fitzpatrick's injury (good or bad) is still unknown, but that won't stop concerns from brewing. That's especially true after the Jets brought a familiar face back to their practice squad on Monday morning, reuniting with safety Dean Clark, according to Cimini. The 25-year-old defensive back spent the 2025 campaign splitting time between Gang Green's practice squad and active roster but was cut from the team ahead of last month's roster cutdown deadline.

Having as much health as possible at any position isn't a cause for concern; however, Clark's addition combined with Fitzpatrick's injury could signal that the Jets are preparing for the worst.

Dean Clark's Jets return could signal Minkah Fitzpatrick missing extended time

The Jets acquired Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Dolphins in March, willing to do business with an AFC East rival if it meant seriously upgrading the secondary. Even though the three-time first-team All-Pro safety's best days are likely behind him, the hope was that Fitzpatrick could lead by example—on and off the field—and the Jets reaffirmed that optimism by signing him to a three-year extension immediately after the trade.

In an ideal world, Clark's return stems from the Jets wanting another familiar face around, and not because they expect Fitzpatrick to miss time. At the same time, the lack of positive updates and the wait for MRI results leave plenty to worry about—especially when he isn't exactly known for perfect availability.

Since the NFL expanded to a 17-game slate in 2021, Fitzpatrick has only played one full season (2024), most recently missing three games last year due to a calf issue. Although he hasn't missed time because of a groin injury, it's interesting to see that most of his injuries since the 2022 season are lower-body-related, according to Draft Sharks.

Season # of missed games Injury 2022 2 Concussion, knee, appendix, ankle 2023 7 Chest, hamstring, knee 2024 0 N/A 2025 3 Calf 2026 TBD Groin

Fitzpatrick turns 30 years old in November, so it remains to be seen whether lower-body injuries will persist in the back half of his career or if his current ailment is a one-off situation. Either way, Clark was brought in as some form of insurance.

What Dean Clark brings (back) to the table for Jets

As mentioned earlier, this isn't Clark's first rodeo in Gotham.

The Kent State/Fresno State product was signed by the Jets following the 2025 NFL Draft, eventually ending up on the practice squad to begin the year. New York promoted the Massillon, OH native to the active roster for the first time in Week 3, kickstarting a journey that would see him tally 10 solo tackles—as well as a middle-of-the-road 61.5 coverage grade on Pro Football Focus—in 12 games (two starts).

That performance wasn't much to write home about, but it was enough to land Clark another shot at making the Jets' roster this summer. He ended up playing in all three preseason games, breaking up a pass on two targets while also notching a trio of solo tackles with a run stop. A 79.3 tackle grade showed plenty of improvement over a mark of 38.3 in the 2025 preseason, and it's likely that reliable tackling played a role in New York bringing him back.

Dane Belton, Andre Cisco and Malachi Moore all stepped up after Fitzpatrick left the game, but it's still too early to tell if that trio can be counted on to replicate Fitzpatrick's impact. That's why more help (and dart throws) isn't a bad idea.

Looking ahead...

Reading between the lines, Glenn seems to be preparing for a potential Fitzpatrick absence, which could lead to a reunion with Clark—someone who has experience with the Jets head coach's expectations and game plan. Groin injuries can be tricky, after all, so it's better to roll the dice on a familiar face rather than the unknown that a potential free-agent signing would bring.

Hopefully, the Jets' next update on Minkah Fitzpatrick is a positive one. If not, don't be surprised if Clark is elevated from the practice squad when the Packers come to town in Week 2.

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