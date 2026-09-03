Arian Smith's Spot With Jets Isn't Safe Despite Surviving Roster Cuts

The preseason did not end the way the New York Jets would have preferred, with a 23-6 loss to the New York Giants last Friday night, but all eyes are now set on the Week 1 opener against former head coach Robert Saleh's Tennessee Titans.

While there were some notable surprises when the Jets revealed their initial 53-man roster on Sunday, a handful of players also emerged as the biggest winners as the roster was trimmed down. Second-year wide receiver Arian Smith is certainly one of them after coming off an underwhelming rookie season in 2025 with just seven receptions (16 targets) for 52 yards and recording one reception for five yards in three preseason games.

He may have survived the roster cuts and has certainly proved that he can be a special teams contributor as a gunner, but Smith is by no means guaranteed a roster spot going forward, especially if he fails to make any gains as a receiver.

Arian Smith still needs to prove himself despite making roster

As Smith enters Year 2 in a crowded WR unit that selected first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr. in the 2026 draft, it was imperative that he didn't get lost in the shuffle heading into the offseason program. For someone who struggled with drops during his collegiate career at Georgia, showing more consistency on the field is of the utmost importance if he wants to establish some job security.

Last season, Smith spent most of his time at the X spot (144 snaps) while also seeing some time in the slot (131), per StatRankings.com. While that could potentially be an area for him to succeed in offensively, he needs to show that he can be a solid contributor in the pass game and not just someone who can be a reliable special teams asset.

New York Jets wide receiver Arian Smith is on the initial 53-man roster, but still has work to do in his second year. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The lackluster rookie season, combined with offseason additions Cooper and veteran Tim Patrick, already put Smith on thin ice entering offseason team activities (OTAs) due to the WR logjam. After all, this is one of the better receiving rooms the Jets have had in a while on paper, so the pressure has been there from the beginning to try and carve out a significant and meaningful role on offense.

Smith was immediately one of the biggest losers to come out of the preseason-opening loss to the Buccaneers after dropping a pass that went right through his hands, leading to an interception. With so much competition around him, Smith did nothing to improve his case and was certainly viewed as a chopping block candidate following the poor outing.

While Smith was initially viewed as a contender for the WR4 spot, Isaiah Williams has made life much harder on him during the offseason, not to mention that he is one of the better return specialists in the league. Needless to say, Smith's outlook has taken a turn, forcing him to deal with additional pressure as Week 1 quickly approaches.

Smith's blazing speed is undeniable, but his pass-catching ability and route-running inconsistencies made him someone who was definitely on the hot seat going into the preseason finale. He needed a big performance to save his job and put any concerns to rest, but that is not exactly the type of performance he delivered against the Giants.

Looking at the practice squad, WRs Cam Camper, Malik McClain, and Jamaal Pritchett have made a strong enough case so far to at least put themselves in the running for a potential roster spot in due time. Camper had 23 receptions for 340 yards and three touchdowns during his time in the UFL; McClain brings his special teams skills and quick speed, and Pritchett was last year's preseason darling, even if he could be better off on another team with his return ability.

Smith survived to make the initial 53-man roster, but if the positive steps at the receiving position are not there, he could put himself in a vulnerable spot with so much talent around him.

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