Faria: Arian Smith Isn't About to Lose His Jets Job Despite Early Frustrations

Some players are versatile weapons on the football field, and then there are specialists. Players who do one specific thing or fill one ideal role better than any other spot on the field.

For most NFL fans, the idea of a specialist usually refers to punters, kickers and long-snappers. Gunners—players on the outside who are the first to try to tackle punt returners—are rarely talked about in that same light.

But for the Jets, they have two of the best in football.

Qwan'tez Stiggers and Arian Smith are New York's gunners this season. Smith is coming off an excellent first season in the role while posting a 78.1 special teams grade, per Pro Football Focus. He was also in on multiple special teams standout plays in the Jets' Week 1 win over Tennessee.

But a dropped pass in his lone snap on offense has Jets fans frustrated. Smith is a fourth-round pick, after all, whose only major contribution is on special teams. His inability to catch the football (h/t Glenn Naughton) remains a problem in his development.

Arian Smith gets a target, and... pic.twitter.com/6FICE11tGL — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) September 13, 2026

But just as there are specialist punters, teams around the league have specialist gunners. And in Smith's case, despite all the controversy around him remaining with the team, his role is going to be secure because of that role.

Arian Smith's role with the Jets is secure

The Jets are not expecting Smith to be an offensive savant. If anything, the one target the Georgia product received on Sunday was more about the team seeing if he could become more than that, rather than just excelling in his current role.

His drop doesn't take away from the strong special teams work he put forth, though. And a coach like Glenn understands that.

"To me, the best teams I've been around, 69 players truly understand what

their role is, and they're going to be the best they can be at their role because you're helping the team," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "No matter how small their role is or how big their role is, you are helping the team. Our guys have really bought into that."

Smith's role as the gunner opposite Stiggers is not in doubt and will not change going forward. His speed and physicality in both roles make him a player the Jets need going forward, even if fans are disappointed he can't be more than who he is.

Arian Smith might not develop into a bigger role than he currently has, and that's okay as long as he keeps thriving in the Jets' special teams unit. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith made a strong tackle in punt coverage on Sunday and even shared kick return duties with Kene Nwangwu missing time (which could continue after missing Wednesday's practice). His failed completion on offense isn't about to cost him his job. Instead, it only enhances the point that Smith remains an excellent gunner.

The Jets also like what they have in Stiggers. In many ways, his performance was better than Smith's against the Titans. But teams cannot get by with just one gunner. And the fact that Smith was pretty successful in that role last season and is off to a good start in Year 2 shows his role won't change anytime soon.

Nor should the Jets be willing to push him out the door.

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