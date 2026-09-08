AZ Thomas, Armand Membou Are Ready for Bigger Jets Responsibilities in Week 1

Judging NFL rookies nowadays is incredibly difficult. Most fans and organizations demand instant production from the highest picks to their lowest Day 3 gambles.

Fair or not, the Jets are going to be demanding much of their 2025 draft class.

Whether it's the star potential of former seventh-overall pick Armand Membou at right tackle, the breakout candidacy of tight end Mason Taylor, or the chance to make a name for third-round pick Azareye'h Thomas, the sophomore-year Jets are under tremendous pressure to make a major jump in their production this season.

They also know what is at stake. After speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, some of the top of the Jets' former draft class are ready to prove their readiness for more responsibility in 2026.

AZ Thomas poised for exapanded role in Jets secondary

Thomas enters his second season in the NFL with a new role attached to his name:

Starting cornerback.

The third-round corner out of Florida State won a position battle against Nahshon Wright and will be expected to start opposite veteran Brandon Stephens when the Jets take on the Titans to open the 2026 season.

While Thomas did get some starting time to end the 2025 season, this will be the first time in his NFL career that he will be expected to be the every-down starter on an improved roster from Week 1 and beyond. The 22-year-old isn't concerned either.

"I mean, when Sunday comes, and they call my number to go out there and start, I'm going to go out there and play my style of ball," Thomas said. "And like I saw all summer, y'all saw me out there. Whether who's starting or not, we're going to go out there, and we're all going to execute. My comfortability is at an all-time high right now, for sure."

AZ Thomas certainly sounds confident about his outlook with the Jets. Will he back up that confidence with on-field success? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As starting corners go, Thomas was very competitive in his spot starts last season before going down with a shoulder injury. Pro Football Focus graded his play at an average of 55.1—ranked 87th among 114 qualified CBs. While New York will need better, Thomas expects that the experience he got last year will help him move forward.

And expectations should remain what they are: that Thomas can be a quality starter and compete against good receivers around the league.

It's a little bit different for the top draft pick in the same class, though.

Membou's major push to stardom

New York knows what they have in Membou. The Missouri product was good enough to be on the All-Rookie team last season, with the potential to be one of the best right tackles in football.

While he isn't at the level of a superstar like Lane Johnson or Penei Sewell, Membou seems to have everything the Jets need to take the next step in his development. More importantly, a dominant Membou could lead to more wins for the offense.

Going to my second season, I've been through this last year, so I just feel more comfortable. And then I also just feel better as a team. I feel like we just feel a lot better (about) ourselves right now, and I feel like we feel ready to compete. So, I'm excited to see what we're going to do this Sunday. Armand Membou, Jets OT

While Thomas needs to show potential and consistency in his first full season as a starter, Membou's expectations are different. After an excellent camp, the former seventh overall pick needs to take the jump to stardom in order for New York to be successful. If he can challenge for Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors, it would completely change how the organization is looked at on that side of the ball.

And set the tone for the rest of the draft class of 2025.

The Jets will need other players to step up in their second season. But if Thomas and Membou take the necessary steps in their game, they could give New York key pieces to its puzzle as they try to end a nearly two-decade-long run of playoff-less football.

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