5 Things We Learned in Jets' 23-10 Week 1 Win Against Titans

NASHVILLE, TN -- Maybe things are changing for Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets.

In what many fans hoped would be a win against former head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets dominated the Tennessee Titans on the road in a 23-10 beatdown on Sunday afternoon. The game was more of a blowout than the scoreboard indicated.

New York came out of the game on fire, going on an eight-play, 60-yard drive, capped off by a three-yard touchdown run from rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Fellow first-round rookie Omar Cooper Jr. aided the drive with a 30-yard catch-and-run on third-and-nine.

The Titans responded with a 42-yard field goal on the ensuing offensive possession before both teams traded three-and-outs. New York then responded with a 19-play drive that encompassed nearly 12 minutes of game action. On the drive, the Jets threw the ball three times but could only muster a 33-yard field goal to end it.

New York took a 10-3 lead into the half. From there, though, the Jets would dominate the contest. A four-yard touchdown run from Breece Hall, coupled with another field goal, turned the 2026 opener into a convincing Jets victory.

Here's some of the things we learned from New York's dominant victory to open the season 1-0.

Geno Smith dominates from deep

Was this the best debut from a Jets starting quarterback in decades? There's reason to think that might be the case. Geno Smith wasn't perfect on Sunday, but delivered accurate passes and kept the Jets offense moving against Tennessee's new-look defense.

He finished the day 19-of-24 for 215 yards. He led multiple scoring drives and confidently moved the ball down the field. Smith's best throws came on the first drive in the second half. He completed two passes for 71 yards combined, ending with a four-yard touchdown for Hall.

Geno and Adonai Mitchell connect for a big play



NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5p8rLXItYS — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

If the Jets get this kind of Smith for the rest of the season, they are going to win more games than anyone really expects in 2026.

Glenn's superpower rings true

New York's current head coach turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine by declaring defensive play-calling his "superpower."

On Sunday, it certainly looked like it.

New York's defense harassed Cam Ward and the Titans' offense. Tennessee mustered a field goal on their opening drive and never came close again. From there, the unit did absolutely nothing. The Jets gave up just four yards per play and sacked Ward three times.

New York forced the Titans to be 4-of-12 from third down as well, while giving up a whopping 2.7 yards per pass going into the fourth quarter. Some late-minute throws down the field in garbage time made the numbers look better than they were.

This is all with starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick leaving the game with a groin injury and not returning. New York could not have drawn up a more impressive first game to open the year, and Glenn is a big part of that. His defensive calls were excellent.

He has passed the first test. He was rewarded with a chant from Jets fans toward the end of the game.

Offensive line dominates in Week 1

New York's defense was very good on Sunday. However, they weren't the best group on the field. That distinction belongs to the Jets' offensive line.

New York's offense played well all game, but it was the front five that dictated the pace. Whether it was averaging 4.3 yards per carry with their starting running backs or giving Smith clean pockets on almost every throw, New York's offensive line was easily the most impressive group on the field.

For a Titans team with an All-Pro at defensive tackle and a collection of quality edge rushers, Sunday's performance was beyond impressive for the Jets. It didn't matter what the Titans threw at the offensive line; every blitz was picked up, every rusher accounted for.

This was one of the best performances we've seen from the offensive line, and it showed how good this team could be this season if they remain on the field together.

Jets' kicking situation remains a conundrum

Everything went right for the Jets on Sunday...except for one thing.

New York's kicking situation remains a conundrum. Maybe not as big as it was in the first half, but still the lone blemish in an otherwise perfect game. Jason Sanders missed a field goal from 54 yards out and didn't even come close.

New York Jets placekicker Jason Sanders' Week 1 performance leaves much to be desired. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, Sanders did make three field goals, two of which came in the second half from beyond 50 yards out, but the first miss was one of the worst you will ever see on the field.

Perhaps they give Sanders another chance later on, or they limit his range to just above 50 yards, but it's clear that the Jets still have serious questions to answer about their kicking game.

Woody Johnson was right

Is this premature to say? Maybe. But one of the main struggles for Saleh's group when he was with the Jets was how outmatched they were schematically and in in-game moments. Glenn's group may turn out to be just as bad as the Titans, but on Sunday, they completely overpowered their opponent.

One reason Jets owner Woody Johnson should feel vindicated in his decision to move on from Saleh was that the Titans did not look like a very good group on Sunday. On two of New York's touchdowns, the team was called for too many men on the field. Their defensive line and secondary were also blown off the ball, and those are two of Saleh's specialties.

For much of the second half, the Titans were booed off the field. It was a sound most Jets fans may be accustomed to. But it shows that, even for one game, New York had the better coaching staff.

Again, Glenn may turn out not to be "the guy" for the Jets. But it is clear that the Titans, being coached by Saleh, looked exactly like the Jets from 2021-2024.

Maybe...just maybe, Johnson made the right decision after all.

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