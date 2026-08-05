Braelon Allen Deserves All the Camp Hype He's Getting (Here's How the Jets Should Use Him)

While the focus of the Jets' run game is understandably centered around star running back Breece Hall, the competition between Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis for the RB2 role is one of the most intriguing on the entire team.

However, now that training camp is off and running and players have begun participating in padded practices ahead of the start of preseason play, it is becoming apparent that this is likely Allen's position to lose after the early buzz he has received.

While both players came out of the same draft class in 2024, Allen was the higher draft pick in the fourth round and had a highly successful collegiate career, totaling 3,494 rush yards and 35 touchdowns in three seasons at Wisconsin. Davis, meanwhile, had 4,548 yards and 50 TDs in four seasons at South Dakota State.

Despite just 410 yards on the ground and three TDs in 21 NFL games so far and an injury-shortened 2025 season due to an MCL sprain, Allen has beefed up to close to 250 pounds and has already earned high praise from head coach Aaron Glenn and expressed confidence in himself as the pads come on, proving that the RB2 battle is his to lose.

Braelon Allen could be running away with RB2 role

Glenn had nothing but good things to point out about his RB on Tuesday, saying, "He's everything I imagined from an RB of that size," Glenn said, per Jets writer Harrison Glaser. "240 pounds, has good speed, can catch the ball in the backfield."

Aaron Glenn on @BraelonAllen:



"He's everything I imagined from a RB of that size. 240 lbs, has good speed, can catch the ball in the backfield."#Jets pic.twitter.com/TCvZt2nZhu — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 4, 2026

Allen has already turned the page from a disappointing 2025 with a strong showing in offseason team activities, which should not be a huge surprise when you consider he did not commit a single fumble and appeared in every game during his rookie season.

Allen was viewed as someone who could change the narrative about himself over the offseason, and he has certainly made a strong case for himself so far. He may not have the versatility of Davis in the pass game, but he has exhibited the ability to excel in short-yardage situations and has the frame to bully his way through a defense and advance the ball downfield.

That being said, his agility could use improvement, and he still needs to get better at pass blocking, making him someone whose job security was not exactly locked up prior to organized team activities. At the same time, Allen's size and ability to sustain contact from defenders make him a valuable asset to this offense and point to why the early buzz he has received in training camp is warranted.

How the Jets should use Braelon Allen

For starters, Allen is beyond confident in his game once the pads come on. "That's kind of where my game comes to life," Allen said. "Being a bigger back, a physical back, it's like riding a bike essentially. Just downhill and go."

Braelon Allen on getting the pads on: "that's where my game comes to life" pic.twitter.com/XfeWxCIMfK — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 4, 2026

Allen will need to put that confidence to the test, especially considering Davis's efficiency that continues to turn heads in training camp. With an average of 5.6 yards per carry over his first two seasons in Gang Green, Davis creates more burst off the line of scrimmage and has already shown that he can run at an efficient rate when Allen was injured last season.

Allen may not have the speed that Davis does or the overall versatility, but his power advantage can still allow him to utilize his speed out of the backfield and tack on additional yards that could prove valuable for a team that averaged the 11th-most rush yards per game last season (123.3).

While Glenn has made it clear that the Jets want to rely on more of a running back-by-committee system, Allen could be utilized most as a power back option who can complement Hall and thrive when yards are at a premium, and as a screen and pass catcher out of the backfield to keep opposing defenses on their heels.

Davis still has the upside to be involved in the run game even if Allen beats him out for the RB2 role. With that said, there is a reason that Allen is receiving all the hype so far in training camp, and it looks like he could be on the cusp of securing the backup RB spot if the buzz is any indication.