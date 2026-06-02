Braelon Allen Is Already Turning the Page with Strong Start to OTAs

With offseason team activities (OTAs) already underway, the New York Jets are starting to get a better feel for their roster and what each player has to offer. From key position battles and a strong draft to noteworthy free agent signings, there is plenty to keep up with as certain players look to stand out and make their case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

One of those players is running back Braelon Allen, who is entering his third season in the league and is currently listed as RB2 behind Breece Hall. While his job appeared to be on the line entering OTAs coming off a season-ending MCL sprain in 2025, Allen has been one of the standouts from the offseason program so far.

According to Jets on SI's Nick Faria, who was at OTAs on May 28, Allen looked healthy and "busted out a huge run outside," further highlighting what he can bring to this offense when he is not dealing with any injuries.

Allen has been in a battle with fellow 2024 draftee Isaiah Davis, who is more versatile as a receiver and has flashed more upside as a checkdown option. With that said, Allen's 6-foot-1, 235-pound frame gives him a physical prowess and the ability to operate as a downhill runner, making him an ideal fit for short-yardage situations and someone the Jets could easily turn to in relief of Hall.

Braelon Allen making a strong case for backup RB spot

When Allen played his entire rookie season in 2024, there was definitely something there to build from. After all, the former Wisconsin Badger rushed for 334 yards and two TDs, in addition to posting 19 receptions for 148 yards and a TD. It was nothing spectacular, but when you consider that he did not commit a single fumble and appeared in every game that season, there was reason to believe that he could become the future RB2.

That all changed last season when the MCL sprain ended his sophomore campaign in Week 4 and limited him to just 76 rushing yards and one TD. However, Allencould change the narrative about himself at OTAs, and he has wasted no time making an impression.

Allen "had a 10-plus yard run on a handoff from rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik," per NY Daily News Jets beat writer Antwan V. Staley. Furthermore, as New York Post Sports NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy made note that Allen was "looking spry off season-ending injury."

It is no secret that Allen did not have the 2025 season that he anticipated. However, with a brand new year on the horizon and a new offensive coordinator in Frank Reich, who has previous head-coaching experience with the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers, there is no better time for the former fourth-round pick Allen to remind everyone that he could be a factor in the running game.

While Davis broke out for 186 receiving yards last season and has 410 rushing yards to his credit, he has one fewer rushing TD (two) than Allen, and 236 of his 410 yards on the ground came during Allen's shortened 2025 season.

Also, as Faria pointed out at OTAs, "Allen remains a player that could be intriguing in the Jets' offense should he stay healthy," even if the pads are not on the defense and the regular season is still three months away.

With the media on hand at OTAs last week, Allen certainly reminded everyone how big of a factor he can be in the run game. If he can build off that performance, remain healthy and return to the form that he had prior to the injury, there's no question why Allen can't be the unquestioned RB2 and the RB we all saw coming out of Wisconsin.