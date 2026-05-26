4 Jets Who Can Change Narrative About Themselves at OTAs

As the New York Jets prepare for the start of offseason team activities (OTAs) on Wednesday, certain storylines are going to garner more attention than others, largely due to the influx of talent the Jets have brought in through the draft and via trades this offseason.

As the offseason attention turns to OTAs, which will be a good opportunity for coaches to see the team together over the next couple of weeks, and for guys to turn the page on last year. Here are four players who can change the narrative about themselves by putting some good things out there for coaches to see at Florham Park.

Brandon Stephens, CB

Nov 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prior to the start of the 2025 season, the Jets signed Stephens to a three-year, $36 million contract. While he amassed 70 or more tackles in four of his first five seasons in the league with the Baltimore Ravens, that was a pretty sizable contract for a player who only has two career interceptions and has struggled at times.

With that said, Stephens still had the fourth-most tackles (73) on this Jets roster last season, in addition to registering one forced fumble, nine passes defended, and four stuffs. It would be ideal to see some more interceptions from him, but when you consider the entire team failed to accomplish that all of last season, Stephens is not entirely to blame there.

The Jets have added Nahshon Wright on a one-year, $5.5 million deal and second-round draft pick D'Angelo Ponds, who was one of the most feared players at his position in college and could be in line to stand out the most in OTAs.

Stephens is currently listed as a starter on the depth chart, but with the talent surrounding him at the position, he must make a strong impression in OTAs to live up to that contract and secure his starting spot.

Jamien Sherwood, LB

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sherwood was benched throughout the regular season after the Jets extended him with a three-year, $45 million contract. While his inconsistency was an issue, Sherwood still managed to lead the team in tackles (154) and was named a captain for the first time in his career, making his current outlook in Gang Green a curious one to say the least.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sherwood's overall grade (65.6) was 35th out of 88 qualified LBs, while his coverage grade of 46.1 was just 66th. His run defense grade (81.0), meanwhile, was 16th, and his pass rush grade (70.5) ranked 24th, proving the risk and reward that come with him. Those grades alone should not account for his entire performance, but they do highlight a player whose inconsistency has been a concern throughout his current five-year tenure in the Big Apple.

The Jets signed veteran Demario Davis to a two-year, $22 million deal to take some of the load off Sherwood's shoulders. That said, if Sherwood can demonstrate more consistency, it might be able to turn things around and help transform this Jets' defense.

Braelon Allen, RB

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez (right) hands the ball off to running back Braelon Allen (left) against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

After suffering a season-ending MCL sprain in Week 4 last season, Allen's job could be on the line in OTAs in a crowded RB room. After all, starter Breece Hall is seemingly starting a new era with the franchise after a recent deal, while Isaiah Davis, who was taken in the same draft class as Allen, is providing some stiff competition.

While a potential trade of one of those two RBs is not out of the question, Allen has a case to remain Hall's backup. Davis might have the versatility of making an impact in the passing game, but Allen has shown a tenacity to be able to thrive in short-yardage situations and give the Jets someone they can go to in relief of Hall.

He also rushed for 334 yards and two TDs, in addition to 148 receiving yards and a TD, during his 2024 rookie campaign. The starting role is clearly locked up with Hall, but if Allen can outshine Davis in OTAs and get back up to speed following the injury that cut his 2025 season short, he can go from someone on the trade block to a go-to backup like he is currently listed as.

Brady Cook, QB

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The former Missouri signal-caller did not have a rookie season to remember in 2025, completing just 57.5% of his passes for 739 yards, two touchdowns, and seven interceptions in five appearances. That was certainly not ideal, but he was also sacked 19 times on an offensive line that now has some new additions following the draft.

Veteran Geno Smith returns to the Jets as the starter, but with one of the league's toughest schedules, his turnover-prone history could lead to some changes during the season if he is not careful. Not to mention, fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik impressed in rookie minicamp, and several notable free-agent QBs like Russell Wilson are still available as well.

With that said, Cook has one year under his belt now amid a lot of uncertainty at the QB position. There is likely no path to him starting unless some injuries pile up or the offense needs a change at some point, but a solid showing in OTAs would at least give him some breathing room with Klubnik coming in and some veteran free agents on the market.