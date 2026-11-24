Breaking news: the Jets have won a football game. New York snapped its five-game losing streak Sunday, beating the Chargers 27-24 at SoFi Stadium.

While the win doesn’t change the fact that the Jets will miss the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season and that head coach Aaron Glenn is still on the hot seat, it does give the team a much-needed morale boost. Although it’s not a victory worth bragging about, considering Los Angeles is 1-9 on the season, wins are hard to come by in the NFL, and New York will take one wherever it can get it.

The Jets got valuable contributions from several of their young players, including rookie edge rusher David Bailey, who continues to make life miserable for opposing tackles. With that said, let’s take a look at where the rookies and sophomores rank heading into the team’s Week 12 showdown against the Dolphins.

Note: Anez Cooper is currently excluded from the list, as he is on injured reserve.

13. V.J. Payne, S [Last week: 13]

VJ Payne made his second NFL appearance against the Chargers on Sunday.

Since coming off injured reserve, the former Kansas State Wildcat has stepped into Andre Cisco’s role on the special teams, recording one total tackle across 12 snaps. While Payne has carved out a role on special teams, he’s yet to play a defensive snap.

However, we should expect to see him get an opportunity on defense at some point this season. Whether it’s due to an injury to the safeties room or once New York is eliminated from playoff contention.

12. Arian Smith, WR [Last week: No. 12]

The Jets have gotten minimal production from their depth receivers this season. But with Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams sidelined, and New York dressing just five receivers, the team needed someone other than Garrett Wilson or Adonai Mitchell to step up.

Sterling Shepard answered the call. The ex-Giant played a crucial role in the Jets’ win, hauling in two receptions for 24 yards and two touchdowns. That’s the kind of impact New York hoped Arian Smith would provide when it invested a fourth-round pick in him in 2025.

However, Smith has recorded just seven receptions for 52 yards across 18 games. With the Jets likely to bolster their receiving depth in the offseason, the former Georgia Bulldog must show significant progression if he’s to remain with the team in 2027.

11. Kiko Mauigoa, LB [Last week: No. 10]

It’s been an extremely underwhelming season for Kiko Mauigoa, but that’s through no fault of his own. He’s dealt with multiple injuries this season and has been on the injured reserve since Week 6.

In the three games Mauigoa has played, he’s exclusively seen the field on special teams. While he hasn’t taken any defensive snaps yet, we should expect the Jets to give him reps in the coming weeks.

With New York’s playoff hopes all but gone and Demario Davis continuing to regress significantly, the Jets should turn to Mauigoa to see what he can provide during the final stretch of the season.

10. Cade Klubnik, QB [Last week: No. 9]

Earlier in the week, there was a chance Cade Klubnik would make his first career start with Geno Smith dealing with an ankle injury. The former Clemson Tiger showed some flashes in relief for Smith, completing 11 of his 20 passes for 137 yards and an interception.

However, Smith was intent on playing, and it showed, as the 14-year veteran completed 17 of his 21 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

Geno Smith finds Sterling Shepard for the touchdown!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/Lmhp9QYTOu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2026

At 3-8, New York will need a miracle to make the playoffs. But with Glenn on the hot seat and needing wins to save his job, he’ll keep starting Smith. This doesn’t necessarily rule out Klubnik getting a start later this season. However, ownership clearly wants Glenn to succeed, and Smith puts them in the best position to win.

9. Malachi Moore, DB [Last week: No. 10]

With Cisco pulled from the lineup and ultimately traded two weeks ago, the Jets elevated Malachi Moore to the team’s backup safety.

In 45 defensive snaps across two games, the former 2025 fourth-round selection failed to show improvement in coverage, surrendering two catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Moore committed a pass interference penalty that led to a touchdown four plays later.

As a result, Moore’s workload was reduced against the Chargers, as he played just 10 snaps while recording two total tackles. While Moore should continue to receive reps in a limited role, he’ll have to prove he deserves it.

With Payne entering the fold, New York could turn to him if Payne’s coverage woes persist.

8. D’Angelo Ponds, CB [Last week: 8]

With Jarvis Brownlee Jr. inactive and the Jets cutting Moore’s snaps, D’Angelo Ponds finally received more playing time. The former Indiana Hoosier played a season-high 35 defensive snaps, logging four total tackles and allowing just one reception for three yards.

While Ponds wasn’t lights-out, his performance was encouraging considering some of his previous struggles in past games. He’s shown promise as a tackler, but he’ll need to improve in coverage moving forward.

However, we can’t be too critical of Pond's performance this season. He’s playing a position that he lined up at just 28 times in college, so there’s going to be bumps in the road as he goes through these growing pains. Regardless, fans should expect to see significant progression from Ponds during the final seven games.

7. Mason Taylor, TE [Last week: No. 6]

New York has an arsenal of playmakers. But with so many mouths to feed, not everyone is going to have big games. One day someone can have two touchdowns, and the next, have just one reception.

After leading the Jets in receptions last season, Mason Taylor’s usage has taken a hit. Through nine games, the former LSU Tiger has hauled in just 24 receptions (31 targets) for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

While Taylor had a great game a few weeks back against the Dolphins, recording five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns, he’s been used as a complementary piece over the past few games. Against the Chargers, Taylor logged just two receptions for 25 yards, but his contributions were still enough to help New York win.

While it would be nice for offensive coordinator Frank Reich to utilize him more in the red zone, Taylor has been a solid, all-around tight end, and he’ll remain the team’s TE1.

6. Kenyon Sadiq, TE [Last week: No. 7]

Every time Kenyon Sadiq has the ball in his hands, it’s easy to see why New York used its 16th overall selection on him. He’s got high-end athleticism and incredible playmaking ability for a player of his position.

The problem is, Reich has struggled to find ways to get the ball in his hands. Through 11 games, the former Oregon Duck has hauled in just 25 catches on 33 targets for 268 yards and one touchdown.

Kenyon Sadiq's outlook is on the rise after his performance against the Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s been targeted more than four times once, and has five games where he’s recorded either zero or one reception. So far, what’s worked for Sadiq is screen passes and underneath routes on play-actions. We saw that Sunday against the Chargers, where he recorded three receptions for 30 yards.

While Sadiq will have to work at creating separation, there’s no reason for Reich to stop calling screen plays or end-arounds moving forward.

5. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT [Last week: No. 5]

After recording just four total tackles across his first three games, Darrell Jackson Jr. has emerged as an integral part of the Jets’ interior line rotation. Over the past few weeks, the former Florida State Seminole has stepped into a starting role amid injuries to David Onyemata and T’Vondre Sweat, providing steady contributions.

In the Jets' win over the Chargers, Jackson recorded four total tackles, two pressures, and half-a-sack. Although New York surrendered 158 rushing yards, Jackson’s presence in the interior played a key role in some of the team’s stops. On the second defensive drive alone, he recorded a run stuff and pressured Justin Herbert, helping force Los Angeles to punt.

Through 11 games, Jackson has registered 35 total tackles, seven pressures, and 1.5 sacks. While his impact doesn’t always show on the stat sheet, he’s given the Jets some meaningful production and a reason to believe he'll develop into a key rotational player for years to come.

4. Omar Cooper Jr., WR [Last week: No. 4]

In the NFL, there’s no hiding from injuries. Sometimes a team is fortunate enough to avoid too many injuries; other times, a team’s season is derailed by them. That’s been the case for New York, as the injury bug has had major implications for its season.

Omar Cooper Jr. is one of several players who’ve dealt with injury setbacks. The 30th overall selection has had his ankle rolled up three times this season, forcing him to miss five games, including the team’s win against the Chargers.

In the six games he’s played, however, he’s been a key component of New York’s offense. He ranks third on the team in receptions (20) and receiving yards (306) and is tied for second in touchdowns with 2.

Additionally, Cooper posted back-to-back 100-yard performances, earning him consecutive Rookie of the Week honors. Hopefully, Cooper’s injury isn’t too severe, and he can return for the team’s matchup against the Dolphins.

3. Azareye’h Thomas, CB [Last week: No. 3]

Azareye’h Thomas was in a bit of a slump over the past few weeks, but bounced back against the Bills in Week 10, allowing just one reception for seven yards, and recording his first-career interception.

Although the former Florida State Seminole didn’t come away with another takeaway against Los Angeles, he played well in coverage, surrendering just two catches on five targets for 10 yards, while also adding four total tackles and one pass defended.

He did, however, commit an illegal use of hands penalty late in the fourth quarter on third-and-goal. This gave the Chargers another set of downs, allowing them to score a touchdown three plays later and cut the Jets’ lead to three.

Despite the flag, New York’s offense got a first down and ran out the clock to seal the win. Aside from that penalty, Thomas had a good game, and fans should expect another solid outing from him against Miami.

2. Armand Membou, OT [Last week: No. 1]

The Jets’ offensive line was a big winner on Sunday, as the unit dominated the Chargers’ defensive line. New York surrendered just four pressures on 23 pass-blocking snaps, and paved the way for the Jets’ runners to combine for 165 rushing yards.

Armand Membou played a key role in the offense’s success, allowing just one pressure and earning a 74.6 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus, ranking second among New York’s linemen.

Although it hasn’t been a perfect season for the second-year tackle from Missouri, he continues to prove himself as one of the foundational pieces of the Jets’ future. While Membou’s blocking grades have dropped a bit this year, he’s displayed steady development this season, particularly in limiting his penalties. He’s committed just three compared to 11 last season.

1. David Bailey, EDGE [Last week: No. 2]

If it wasn’t for David Bailey, New York would have one win this season. The second overall pick had his fingerprints all over the Jets’ win against the Chargers, registering five total tackles, five pressures, two sacks, one pass deflection, and a forced fumble.

With his dominance on the edge, Bailey has transformed the team’s pass rush. The former Texas Tech product has helped New York surpass last year’s sack total (26) in just 11 games, contributing 9.5 of its 29 sacks.

His performance against Los Angeles also put him in rare company. Membou etched his name alongside some of the greatest pass rushers in league history, becoming the fifth rookie to record 9.5 sacks or more in his first 10 games.

Only rookies to record 9.5 or more sacks in their first 10 games



Julius Peppers

Reggie White

David Bailey

Von Miller

Derrick Thomas pic.twitter.com/LBsRzN4Gyh — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) November 23, 2026

Bailey has also shown some growth as a run defender over the past few weeks, registering 10 stops in the last four games, per PFF. If he can provide consistent, all-around production in the coming weeks, he’ll strengthen his chances of winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

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