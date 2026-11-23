Maybe that was what the Jets were supposed to look like all season.

New York traveled across the country and beat a one-win Los Angeles Chargers team by a score of 27-24. The Jets' offense dominated throughout the day, while their defense held off Los Angeles just enough to pull off their third win of the year.

There are plenty of awards to hand out after the Jets' first Victory Monday in over a month. So let's get to those now.

"Efficiency Man" Award: Geno Smith

New York's offensive performance on Sunday was historic. The Jets put up the sixth-best performance for any team in a game this season, based on EPA per drive. They didn't punt in their best performance in 20 years.

Part of it was due to the team running the football at a high clip. It also came down to Geno Smith orchestrating the offense perfectly. He went 17-for-21 passing and threw three touchdowns. Whenever a big play needed to be made, he made it.

Geno Smith finds Sterling Shepard for the touchdown!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/Lmhp9QYTOu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2026

And New York's offense felt the success.

"We did a really good job of being balanced, scoring in the red zone," Glenn said. "Getting pressure players the ball so those guys can make plays. I thought we orchestrated the drives the way we wanted. That was good to see."

"Energizer Bunny" Award: Sterling Shepard

Some fans will be upset that the Jets won on Sunday, but it was also a feel-good kind of day for Sterling Shepard. Here's a player who suffered two major injuries in his career, battled hard, and bounced around several practice squads, only to catch two touchdowns in Sunday's win.

"The Energizer bunny. That's who he is," Glenn said. "He has so much juice, and he loves playing the game. He really does. I'm glad we have him."

New York got key production from Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and their usual cast of characters, but seeing a wily veteran make plays when the Jets needed it most is always nice to see for the organization and for Shepard now at 33 years old.

"Rookie of the Year" Award: David Bailey

Few edge rushers in NFL history have been as impactful as David Bailey has been for the Jets this season. On Sunday, he recorded two more sacks and a forced fumble in the win. The numbers have now boosted to 9.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, and he is just the sixth player in league history with almost a sack per game in his first 10 games.

2 sacks today, 9.5 this season for David Bailey 😤



NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CPQkr1Mrc3 — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Other defensive rookies have played well. Arvell Reese is dominating with the Giants. But the Rookie of the Year award should be wrapped up in Bailey's favor. Not only is he the Jets' lone bright spot on defense this season, but he's also nearing the rookie sack record set by Javon Kearse nearly 30 years ago.

Bailey is the kind of transcendent star that many had hoped he would be.

"Please come back soon" Award: David Onyemata & T'Vondre Sweat

David Onyemata has started practicing with the Jets after a near-season-long IR stint. T'Vondre Sweat is eligible to come off IR going into next week's game against the Miami Dolphins. It remains unclear whether the Jets will have one or both players going into Week 12.

But in Week 11, it was clear the organization desperately misses both players.

New York's run defense has been bad over the last two months. The Jets are currently third-worst in the league. Part of that is due to the team not having the defensive tackles needed to stop the run in the modern league. Both Sweat's and Onyemata's injuries have hurt in major ways.

On Sunday, the Jets gave up 158 yards on the ground and over five yards per carry. They were very fortunate they were able to hang on to their win due to their inability to stop the run. Things have only gotten worse.

But things could certainly change once Sweat and Onyemata return.

"So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, goodnight" Award: Jets' #1 pick hopes

If the season ended today, the Jets would own the fourth, fifth, and 15th overall picks in the upcoming draft. That's a pretty good haul for any team looking to improve its roster.

That said, Sunday's win was a major hit for those who were hoping the Jets could come away with the top overall pick. Now, the team sits at three wins—two more than the Dolphins, Titans, and Chargers. The Jets already have wins over the Titans and Chargers this season, so the tiebreaker would go to both teams over New York for a higher pick.

New York's hopes of getting the top pick all but evaporated with the loss. That doesn't necessarily mean that the Jets are doomed going into the 2027 draft—they should be able to land a good quarterback prospect and a top defender.

It just means they won't have a true "pick of the litter" type.

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