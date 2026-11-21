Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Jets are going to walk into the 2027 NFL Draft with three first-round picks that will be considered within reach of impact players.

The question becomes which positions and players the team should focus on. It's easy to point to the current 2-8 team and argue they have holes all over the roster, but that is not always the case. In fact, the Jets are better prepared to take the next steps in the rebuild than in any other year before.

The question simply becomes: which area of need should the team focus on? And in that regard, there are three that are more important than all the others.

1. Quarterback

Top targets: Drew Mestemaker, CJ Carr, Darian Mensah

A team doesn't have three first-round picks in a draft if they don't intend to take a quarterback early. The 2022 Jets are the exception, not the rule.

This time, though, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the team will be focusing on a signal-caller early in the draft, despite past whiffs at the position elsewhere. While there are still decisions that have to be made by many of the quarterbacks in the draft, the safe bet is that three college players will make the jump to the NFL.

Mestemaker is the quarterback with the highest ceiling. He has the athleticism and arm talent of a Josh Allen, which would excite any team. Carr is a more traditional pocket passer who can make all NFL throws. Mensah is a quarterback who has a mix of both Carr and Mestemaker, but may be a bit of a lesser player at each. This isn't to say the Miami quarterback is bad—I firmly expect all three to go into the top 10 of this draft.

And that means New York will come away with one of them.

2. Edge Rusher

Top targets: Dylan Stewart, Colin Simmons

David Bailey is a rising star in the league, but New York still has major questions at edge rusher. Who they end up selecting will largely be based on who is running the defense in 2027. If a coordinator wants to run more of a 4-3 scheme, then the Jets would want players who can operate out of the wide nine.

A 3-4 scheme, meanwhile, required edge rushers to be stout against the run as well as the pass. Luckily for New York, the top edge prospects they'll be in line for can handle both. Stewart and Simmons have dominated college football this season. They remain favorites for top-five picks depending on how the draft lines up.

As things stand, the Jets are set to get their future QB and an impact edge defender. That's an excellent haul to rebuild a roster.

3. Defensive tackle

Top targets: Will Echoles, Xavier Gilliam

It's not just at edge rusher where New York needs major help. Their inability to target an every-down defensive tackle following the Quinnen Williams trade is also a major problem. Luckily for the Jets, many interior defensive linemen are available.

Echoles and Gilliam are two players who could be available when New York makes its third selection in the draft. Both have shown the ability to rush the passer and defend the run at a high clip. It offers New York a chance to solidify the defensive line in a major way very early on draft day.

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