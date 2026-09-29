The Jets fans have been clamoring for a good tight end room for years. The belief is that if you can control the middle of the field, you'll find success on the offensive end.

On Sunday, the Jets rewarded their fans' push with the best game from their tight end room in over a decade, even if it came in a 31-24 loss to the Lions. As a collective unit, the trio of Keynon Sadiq, Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods totaled 13 catches, 164 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Remember, this was without their starter Mason Taylor as well.

"That's an improved group," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "Each week we're giving them more and more on their plate so we can try to take advantage of who they are."

New York's tight end room is more than just a good group, though—that only limits what they can be in 2026 and beyond.

No, that position group has the potential to be the Jets' secret weapon going forward in a league seemingly unprepared to stop it.

TE room could be Jets secret weapon

The NFL is as cyclical as ever.

In the 2000s, offenses wanted to run the football effectively, so defenses (as a way to stop them) focused on bigger players. Then, in the 2010s, offenses shifted to pass-first units with speed. Defenses had to counter with smaller, more athletic players.

Now the league is in a situation where offenses are going back to the ground-and-pound style, and defenses don't have the players to match. New York transitioning to an offense that utilizes the tight ends more is a natural progression for attacking quicker, smaller defenders.

On Sunday, that philosophy worked. Sadiq, Ruckert, and Woods dominated, helping Jets quarterback Geno Smith throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns with only six incompletions. It perfectly encapsulates the next-man-up mentality that Sadiq loves to see across the roster.

I think it just speaks volumes of people's character/ Guys going down, but there's always guys that are able to step up. Kenyon Sadiq, Jets TE

Sadiq is a big part of the Jets' offensive push after being taken with the 16th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. On Sunday, the Oregon product recorded seven receptions for 105 yards and his first receiving touchdown. Along the way, he was the same matchup nightmare for Detroit that New York envisioned when it took Sadiq about five months ago.

As long as he maintains Glenn's trust, the first-year TE should remain a key part of the Jets' offensive plans.

"He is a guy that is athletically on a different level than a lot of tight ends in this

League," Glenn said. "He's extremely intelligent when it comes to just understanding football. So we want to continue to try to get him to grow at that aspect and try to get him the ball because we see what he can do."

It took a few weeks, but Kenyon Sadiq is starting to live up to the lofty hype stemming from his first-round selection in April. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sadiq's game should also complement Taylor's when the former second-round pick returns to the field after missing Week 3 with an injury. Together, the two should form the kind of 1A/1B tight end room that defenses don't have answers for.

The Jets could have their own version of the Patriots' TE room that terrorized NFL defenses in the early 2010s. It may seem bullish to compare the two, but New York has envisioned it for months.

On Sunday, the Jets showed they weren't being brash either. Their tight end room has an endless amount of potential. And with things heading the way they are, opposing defenses aren't going to be able to stop what's to come.

The next test for New York's TE room comes in Week 4 against a Chicago team that has allowed the eighth-fewest catches (10), 12th-fewest receiving yards (128) and zero TDs to the position this season.

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