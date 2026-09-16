For the first time since 2015, the Jets won a Sunday Week 1 game, beating the Robert Saleh-led Titans, 23-10. Although it took them a while to get things going, the Jets came out of the gate swinging in the second half, dominating the Titans in every facet.

New York got plenty of significant contributions from several players. While Geno Smith was one of many veteran players who stood out in Sunday’s victory, there were also a handful of young players who played a meaningful role.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the Jets rookie and sophomore power rankings heading into Week 2.

Note: Anez Cooper, D’Angelo Ponds and VJ Payne are currently excluded from the list. Both Cooper and Payne are on injured reserve, but are eligible to return after missing the first four games of the season. Meanwhile, Ponds was inactive for Week 1 as he continues to recover from a calf strain he suffered in training camp, but there’s a chance he plays in Week 2.

11. Cade Klubnik, QB

Although the decision to name Cade Klubnik as the backup quarterback was met with some criticism, he proved throughout the summer that he deserved the spot. The rookie out of Clemson displayed his poise throughout the offseason and made some great throws in the preseason.

But as long as Smith is healthy and playing well, we won’t be seeing Klubnik on the field anytime soon.

10. Arian Smith, WR/KR

While Arian Smith showed his value as a gunner on special teams, Jets fans were hoping that he could prove his worth as a receiver this season. However, the former Georgia Bulldog started the 2026 season on the wrong foot.

Smith received a golden opportunity to earn more snaps and potentially carve out a role on offense with Omar Cooper Jr. exiting the game. However, he dropped his lone target and played just two offensive snaps.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Arian Smith (82) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets already know what he provides on special teams, but if he wants to become a consistent contributor on offense, he’ll need to capitalize on opportunities like this.

9. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT

With New York crowded at defensive line, Darrell Jackson Jr. isn’t expected to have a significant role this season. Still, head coach Aaron Glenn will want to use the former Florida State Seminole to keep the rotation fresh and develop him.

Glenn did just that, giving Jackson eight snaps, during which he recorded a tackle. While he didn’t stand out or make much of an impact in limited action, getting those valuable defensive reps is important for his development.

8. Kiko Mauigoa, LB

It’s no surprise that Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood received the majority of the linebacker snaps. However, it is a surprise that the Jets gave the few remaining defensive reps to Marcelino McCrary-Ball over Kiko Mauigoa.

The former Miami Hurricane offers more experience than McCrary-Ball and displayed some promise in defending against the run last season, but New York ultimately decided not to lean on him. Although they gave him an opportunity on special teams, he was outshone by McCrary-Ball, who forced a fumble that was recovered by Qwan’tez Stiggers.

Even though it’s only one game, Mauigoa must make more of an impact to be considered for defensive reps.

7. Malachi Moore, DB

After a promising rookie season where he appeared in all 17 games, Malachi Moore has a different role in 2026. The Alabama native fell behind in the depth chart with the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick and has fallen further with his quiet offseason.

Heading into Week 1, Moore was expected to primarily play on special teams, but received some playing time once Fitzpatrick and Jarvis Brownlee went down with injuries.

With Fitzpatrick expected to miss up to three weeks with a groin injury, Moore could see some rotational reps on defense, but he will need to make an impact to potentially earn reps once he’s back.

6. Omar Cooper Jr., WR

Omar Cooper Jr. played just five snaps on Sunday. Despite this, the former Indiana Hoosier played an integral part in the Jets’ win. Cooper made an incredible play on the team’s first drive, breaking free for a 30-yard gain to bring them inside the five-yard line.

Although this set them up to score a touchdown two plays later, this was the last we saw of Cooper as he exited the game with an ankle injury. He's since been labeled as "week-to-week" by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, meaning he'll at least miss Sunday's collision with the Packers.

#Jets rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr., who left the Week 1 game early, suffered an ankle sprain and the MRI showed some positive news, sources say. He’s week-to-week, with the hope that he returns within the next four weeks. pic.twitter.com/01aEfwyUqu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2026

Even though he was limited, he immediately showed the explosiveness that made New York trade back into the first round to pick him.

5. Azareye’h Thomas, CB

If there was anyone still wondering who New York’s CB2 is, that question was answered on Sunday. Azareye’h Thomas played all 50 of the team’s defensive snaps alongside outside corner Brandon Stephens, while Nahshon Wright, who was active, didn’t play.

Thomas was one of the unsung heroes, playing particularly well in coverage and earning a 75.2 coverage grade, per PFF. He looked pretty comfortable in this role and showed the Jets that they can depend on him.

With the secondary dealing with some injuries, they’ll continue to rely on Thomas’s physicality on the outside.

4. Mason Taylor, TE

Mason Taylor’s sophomore season couldn’t have started worse.

After leading the Jets with 44 receptions as a rookie, the Florida native was targeted just two times on Sunday. His first target was nearly a fumble recovered by the Titans; he committed a costly false start on the next drive, and his second target resulted in an eight-yard loss.

New York still moved the ball effectively, but Taylor was clearly absent from the passing game. One poor performance won’t overshadow his value, but New York will need him to immediately bounce back.

3. Kenyon Sadiq, TE

Last week at this time, it was unclear whether Kenyon Sadiq would be suiting him. Thankfully, he did, and he looked every bit the player he was in college. Sadiq displayed his elite athleticism, scoring New York’s first touchdown of the season on a creative end-around.

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich clearly wants to get the ball in Sadiq’s hands, using him in screens, motions, and even lining him up in the backfield. While he didn’t finish with a jaw-dropping stat line –three receptions for 21 yards– he did make a strong first impression.

2. David Bailey, EDGE

David Bailey certainly didn’t look like a rookie in Week 1.

The No. 2 overall pick dominated in his first NFL game, finishing with four total tackles, four pressures, and one sack. He consistently won his pass-rush reps and made life miserable for quarterback Cam Ward.

Week 1 gave Jets fans a taste of what David Bailey's season-long outlook might look like. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey was already a favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and the former Texas Tech Red Raider got off to a strong start.

1. Armand Membou, OT

The Jets’ offensive line set the tone in Sunday’s win. New York was able to dominate due to the blocking of starting right tackle Armand Membou.

His physicality and excellent pass-blocking were evident throughout the afternoon, allowing no pressure and earning an 84.0 pass-blocking grade, per PFF. Although there will be tougher tests for Membou down the road, the second-year tackle continues to show he is well worth the first-round selection.

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