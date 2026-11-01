Jets Shouldn't Give Up on Breece Hall Just Yet Despite Breakout Run from Braelon Allen

Football fandom is a roller coaster of a run. Sometimes fans become so enamored with a player that they become part of the very fabric of an organization. But when that player struggles or gets hurt, his replacement can sometimes be more beloved than the original star.

That's what might be happening with the New York Jets and their running back room.

For the better part of the last four seasons, Breece Hall has been the feature running back to their offense. The second-round pick out of Iowa State has rushed for over 3,400 yards, and 18 touchdowns while also being one of the best pass catchers at his position. But a quad injury has cost him the last four weeks.

And since, Braelon Allen has taken control of the rushing offense for New York. Now, Jets fans are wondering if the team should move on from their once star running back.

But as Allen's success has grown, that doesn't mean the Jets should be willing to move on from a player they just gave an extension to.

Jets shouldn't give up on Breece Hall

It's easy to say the Jets should move on from Hall after the recent stretch of breakout performances from Allen. The former fourth-round pick is still only 22 years old, and has rushed for nearly 300 yards in the last three games combined. Allen has become the ideal power running back that the Jets had hoped for when they drafted him three years ago.

Continuing to ride the hot hand of Allen makes plenty of sense, even when Hall returns from his injury.

But that doesn't mean Hall is any less impactful. New York has wanted to run a by-committee approach to their running back room since head coach Aaron Glenn was brought into the fold last year.

"We have three running backs on this team that we’re going to utilize as much as possible," Glenn said. "They’re all big men. They can run. They’re violent. They’re physical."

New York shouldn't give up on Hall because of his injuries, nor because Allen is having an incredible run. If the Jets were to trade Hall, it would be the second straight season in which the Jets traded away a player they were high enough on to give a long-term extension. That kind of change may be easy for fans to move past, but it isn't for players. What player would want to get an extension from New York

Furthermore, while Allen's recent run of excellent play should be commended, he has yet to do so for a full 17-game season. To expect his run to continue, as teams begin to see him as a full-time back is not something the Jets should be able to project. It is better for New York to split their touches for their running back room going forward when Hall is healthy, than to depart with one of their runners for the sake of giving Allen more to work with.

Of course, whatever the Jets determine, the team has a truth about their running game that they'll have to deal with going forward.

The truth about New York's run game

Quality running backs are a dime a dozen in the NFL. When an offense has a good line, any running back can find success. In the case of the Jets, their line isn't among the elites in the game, but that doesn't make their collection of runners either.

The reality for both Hall and Allen is that neither player is a top-five performer at his position, regardless of the excellent run that Allen is on. Because of this, New York is best served using both together and forcing opposing defenses to prepare for both.

With Hall and Allen on the field, New York could have a run-first component to their scheme, while also putting Hall out as a receiver to confuse defenses as well. If he were to be traded, though, then that creative advantage would be gone before the Jets even had a chance to use it.

It's easy to say that Allen has replaced Hall as New York's starting running back. But the creativity that could come with both on the field is far greater than anything the Jets may have previously had planned.

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