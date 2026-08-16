What We Learned From Jets' Preseason Opener vs. Buccaneers

Normally, a 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would enrage New York Jets fans. For the preseason, though, there was a lot to like about Gang Green's first game action for the 2026 team on Friday night.

While the final results won't matter in the slightest, the start of the preseason gives us a better picture of what the organization could be looking for when they make final decisions on the 53-man roster.

And based on that reality, there's a lot we learned (both good and bad) from New York's preseason opening loss. Let's get to the three biggest things learned now.

Frank Reich aids young quarterbacks

When the Jets first hired Frank Reich as offensive coordinator, many Jets fans were concerned. The former veteran quarterback turned coach had seemingly run his course in the modern NFL with an outdated scheme. His inability to get the most out of Bryce Young in Carolina was another cause for alarm.

But what he showed in the preseason opener as the Jets' offensive play-caller was the exact opposite. The best way to help a rookie quarterback get acclimated to the speed of the NFL is to give him easy completions to build his confidence.

That's what the Jets did with Cade Klubnik. New York moved the pocket for Klubnik and designed quick passes that allowed the fourth-round rookie to gain confidence quickly. More importantly, he had the offense firing on all cylinders because of that.

Rookie class stands out

Klubnik was an easy winner in Friday's game. But the Jets' rookie class all had quality moments as well. Omar Cooper Jr. caught a 26-yard pass that showcased his talent with the ball in his hands. Meanwhile, Anez Cooper was Pro Football Focus's highest-graded offensive rookie for the Jets, and Darrell Jackson Jr. continues to improve.

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (left) showed some promise in his preseason debut on Friday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That doesn't even count the fact that second-overall pick David Bailey was chipped on almost every pass rush of his, and the team hasn't seen second-round cornerback D'Angelo Ponds or first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq. So long as the rookie class continues to play as well as they have, the Jets will love their outlook going forward.

Sophomore class has major questions

While the 2026 rookie class played well in spurts on Friday, the Jets didn't get the same production from their sophomore class. Sure, Mason Taylor, Armand Membou, and AZ Thomas all look excellent in their development.

However, all of New York's Day 3 selections greatly struggled. Arian Smith, the Jets' fourth-round receiver last year, dropped a throw that resulted in an interception and seemingly was outplayed on special teams Friday.

Malachi Moore, another fourth-round pick at safety, was playing into the second half, which is normally not a good sign for any player competing for a spot on the 53-man roster. Kiko Mauigoa didn't exactly play well either.

Most draft classes are lucky to receive three starters, so the Jets don't necessarily have a bad 2025 class. But they need better depth, and the struggles from last year's Day 3 picks won't help in that regard.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.