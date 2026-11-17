On top of everything else that went wrong on Sunday, Geno Smith suffered an ankle injury after taking a hit to his lower body in the Jets' 31-12 loss to the Bills. The 36-year-old quarterback played only one drive in the second half, ceding the rest to rookie Cade Klubnik.

While Smith's injury may not end his season, questions remain.

Smith was a long shot to be anything more than a bridge quarterback. The Jets' record and Smith injury make that fact painfully obvious. With Smith's expiring contract and Klubnik behind him, New York will have to start worrying about what to do at the position.

With three first-round picks in the 2027 draft, the Jets must decide whether to use any of them on a QB.

Father Time is catching up to Geno Smith

Smith is not getting any younger. The QB is also only on a one-year, veteran minimum contract. Smith's injury is unfortunate if he misses time, but it might be a sign that the answer to the Jets' woes is still out there. When Klubnik was on the field, it was very clear what Smith has been lacking.

Smith is clearly one of the elder statesmen at the quarterback position. He is a Honda in a league full of Ferraris, serviceable but leagues away from other top QBs. Smith lacks escapability, as shown by his taking the third-most sacks in the league in 2026. That was even more evident once Klubnik took his place in Week 10.

Cade Klubnik's first NFL pass is a completion to Garrett Wilson!



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Klubnik brought movement into the pocket immediately. The rookie had 26 rushing yards against Buffalo. Smith has 54 rushing yards for the whole season. Mobility at quarterback is crucial in today's NFL, and Smith clearly lacks it. His injury proves that point further.

Whether or not Smith misses extended time, his inability to escape the pocket has been a bane to the Jets' offensive success.

At 36, Smith was never supposed to be the franchise quarterback. Despite his success throwing the football this season, his age has shown in his play. With his lack of mobility leading to an injury, it's evident the Jets must start thinking about which young buck is going to take his place in 2027.

Jets have an opportunity to add a top-5 talent

The bad news is the Jets are in the NFL's cellar with a 2-8 record. The good news is that they currently hold two picks in the first six picks of the draft. This would give New York an opportunity to do something it hasn't since 2021: draft a QB in the first round.

With Smith's injury, depending how severe it might be, this may become an even higher priority.

Klubnik had flashes on the field, but he looked like what he was: a fourth-round pick. Between an interception, some accuracy issues, and holding the ball too long, Klubnik didn't look like the savior Gang Green has been waiting for. While he figures to get more time to stake his claim, Klubnik has a mountain to climb if he wants to change minds about drafting high at the position.

Smith's injury has shown that Klubnik isn't ready to take the helm of an NFL franchise just yet. The rookie showed talent, but the project seems longer than that of a top-five pick. Smith's injury could mean the Jets may have to invest come April if they are looking for a franchise savior.

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