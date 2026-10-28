3 2027 First-Round Prospects Should Be on Jets' Radar as Another Losing Season Seems Inevitable

With losses piling up, it isn't too early to think about the Jets' 2027 NFL Draft outlook.

New York currently holds three first-round picks for next year's draft. As it stands, those three picks all fall within the first 12 selections, according to Tankathon. The Colts' pick from the Sauce Gardner trade is currently No. 7, the Jets' own pick is No. 10 and the Cowboys' selection—coming from the Quinnen Williams trade—is No. 12.

The Jets have a chance to get high-level talent, and plenty of it, but with the way the season is going, Gang Green will look to shore up holes in the roster, making these options even more important.

The Jets are 2-5 after seven weeks, leaving the team and fans looking ahead to next year. As the Jets look to drift into another year of mediocrity, these three college prospects should be on general manager Darren Mougey's radar as potential first-round targets.

1. QB Darian Mensah, Miami (FL)

The Jets have a quarterback problem that has plagued them for generations. Geno Smith has looked serviceable on the stat sheet, but he isn't the long-term answer for success. Darian Mensah may be the answer for a team that has been looking for a franchise player at the position since the days of Joe Namath.

Miami (FL) QB Darian Mensah could be the answer to the Jets' long-term QB needs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah has been one of the nation's best players through the 2026 college football season. The 21-year-old has 2,155 yards and 22 touchdowns over seven games. Pro Football Focus also has the Miami Hurricanes' QB graded the best in the nation in that time. Mensah has produced everywhere he's been, which earned him a $6.5 million NIL deal with the Canes.

Mensah has shown that he can do it at every level in college football. Now the QB is thriving in Coral Gables. He has shown he can keep a number-one receiver like Malachi Toney sufficiently fed while spreading the ball around effectively. Mensah boasts inhuman accuracy and an arm strong enough to handle windy days at MetLife.

Whether he falls into New York's lap or they have to trade up, the Jets must look to bring in the player who looks like the best quarterback in the draft.

2. LB Chris Cole, Georgia

The Jets' defense has improved from the past season, but that does not mean that there aren't holes to be filled on that side of the ball. Guys like Demario Davis were brought back in the offseason, but the 37-year-old is in the tail end of his career.

With that in mind, Georgia linebacker Chris Cole could be a welcome addition to the defense come April.

Georgia's Chris Cole is the type of defensive prospect who could help take the Jets' defense to another level. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The junior linebacker has 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3 passes defended this season. Cole has shown that he can play around the line while also being competent in coverage. He could fit into New York's linebacker room immediately, and the current Bulldog could learn from an aging superstar in Davis and could slot in with a resurging Jamien Sherwood.

Cole could be the next great linebacking for the Jets. A franchise that boasts the likes of David Harris and Bart Scott could use another freak at the position. Cole has the ability to make an impact as soon as he steps on an NFL field. New York should do its due diligence to see whether those first steps should be in Gotham green.

3. CB Ashton Hampton, Clemson

The Jets' secondary has still been a problem through the 2026 season, with the cornerback position being one of the most glaring issues. New York will likely look to bolster the position group through the offseason, which brings the spotlight onto a player like Ashton Hampton.

Clemson's Ashton Hampton could be a game-changing addition to the Jets' secondary next offseason. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hampton has been one of the lone bright spots for Clemson this season. The junior cornerback has been lockdown this season, recording nine passes defended to go along with one interception so far. He's also allowed only 40.6% of passes thrown his way to be completed, according to Pro Football Focus, resulting in a career-high 85.4 coverage grade—third-best among 108 CBs to take at least 400 snaps this season.

Hampton has thrived in man coverage. The Clemson product would fit in perfectly with the press-man scheme the Jets have run the past two seasons.

Gang Green has an opportunity that 31 other teams don't have in the upcoming draft. With three picks in Round 1, the Jets must do work to shore up a roster that seems better than their record suggests.

These three options should be high on the Jets' board as they continue to map out their draft plans between now and April.

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