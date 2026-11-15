Geno Smith Injury News Could Force Jets to Look at Free-Agent QB Trio After Week 10

It's safe to say that the Jets' Week 10 clash with the Bills isn't going as planned. Not only was rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. ruled out after leaving with an ankle injury in the first quarter, but veteran quarterback Geno Smith was also forced to leave the game with a concussion, thrusting his outlook into uncertainty.

Smith left the game and was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter after being hit by two Bills defenders. The unfortunate exit led to rookie QB Cade Klubnik making his sooner-than-anticipated NFL debut, in which he completed three of his first seven passes for 48 passing yards and an interception.

Geno smith sandwiched .. should be just wind knocked out pic.twitter.com/ElqPUjH46C — RealJoshBrownie (@realJoshBrownie) November 15, 2026

Smith eventually cleared concussion protocol and returned to the game... only to exit again as he "limped" out of the game and entered the blue medical tent, according to SNY TV's Connor Hughes. The 36-year-old signal-caller eventually headed to the locker room before a commercial break, further fueling speculation about his immediate future and down the line.

At 3:46 p.m. ET, the Jets officially ruled Smith out of the game with an ankle injury.

Geno Smith (ankle) has been downgraded to OUT — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 15, 2026

Given that Klubnik was expected to be a project prospect, while the in-game emergency QB was wideout Isaiah Williams, it's safe to say the Jets might want to add another quarterback. Sure, Will Levis is on the practice squad, but too many arms is never a bad idea.

Update #1 (Nov. 15, 4:25 p.m.): Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed post-game that Smith (and Cooper) is dealing with an ankle injury, according to SNY TV's Connor Hughes. From the sound of things, it seems more tests will be required to determine the extent of the situation.

Aaron Glenn says that Geno Smith and Omar Cooper both have ankle injuries. They are both ankle injuries. He doesn’t know yet if high or low. pic.twitter.com/QxPoJo0mF9 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 15, 2026

Here are three free-agent QBs that New York can target as Smith's outlook remains a question mark.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo

When it comes to available QB options, few have as much experience as Jimmy Garoppolo. The former 2014 second-round pick has started in 64 of his 85 regular-season appearances while also making six postseason starts (4-2 record), and that's without mentioning the two Super Bowl-winning teams he got to be a part of in New England.

Injuries and circumstances have led to Garoppolo being more of a supporting cast member in recent years, but that doesn't mean he can't help the Jets in a time of need. He completed 65.2% of passes for 1,539 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in seven starts over three seasons with the Rams, and having him around would help New York avoid throwing Klubnik into a situation he isn't ready for.

Although imperfect, the Jets could do a lot worse.

2. Bailey Zappe

Continuing the unintended theme of former Patriots quarterbacks, Bailey Zappe is one potential option whom the Jets know well. New York signed the Western Kentucky product to a future contract back in January to compete for the QB2 job. He was re-signed after being part of the last wave of roster cuts, only to be released again to make room for Levis.

Even though he was dumped twice, the Jets might feel like going with the familiar face makes the most sense at this point in the season. Zappe appeared in two preseason games for Gang Green this summer, going 14-of-23 (60.9%) for 135 passing yards with two INTs. Far from an impressive performance, but the chance to right those wrongs may motivate Zappe to put in a stronger effort.

3. Cooper Rush

How about someone whom the Jets previously showed interest in but didn't sign? After all, it was back in April when Hughes reported that New York was interested in Cooper Rush's services; however, a deal never materialized and Rush eventually signed a one-year contract with the Falcons.

Rush's time in Atlanta was short-lived, though, and he found himself back in the unemployment line in October after a pair of forgettable starts. The Falcons lost both of his appearances as Rush went 22-of-39 (56.4) for 229 passing yards, one TD, four INTs and a 42.5 passer rating. Obviously, those stats don't illustrate a great picture, but the Jets don't exactly need an MVP-caliber performance.

The last two seasons haven't been kind to him, but Rush's time with the Cowboys proved that he can be one of the NFL's better backup quarterbacks. If he can even get back to being a semblance of that guy, he'll still be better than what Jets fans were used to before Smith came to town.

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