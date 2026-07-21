Jets' Top Tackles Outclass Giants' All-Pro Andrew Thomas Despite League Rankings

If you ask most NFL analysts, Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is one of the best players in the game at his position. He's never been to a Pro Bowl, but he has finished as a second-team All-Pro before.

For some Jets fans, Thomas is a player they want their own young tackles—Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou—to emulate. His standing in ESPN's top 10 tackles was also secure with a finish at No. 8, giving the Jets even more reason for wanting their duo to follow in Thomas's footsteps.

"After battling injuries in recent years, Thomas had a banner season for New York," Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 12. "His 77.7% run block win rate ranked second among players in our top 10, helping the Giants produce the fifth-ranked rushing attack. He's considered one of the most well-rounded tackles and a cornerstone player when healthy."

Although Fowler's praise for Thomas is valid, the reality is that Gang Green's stalwart tackles don't need to worry about getting to his level. They've already supplanted him.

Jets tackles are better than Giants' Andrew Thomas

There's an old adage in NFL history: the best ability is availability. Through the first few years of the Jets' young tackle duo, that has been the case. Both Fashanu and Membou have yet to miss a start in their NFL careers.

So long as they are on the field, the Jets' offense will feel confident in their ability to move the ball and protect their quarterback.

Armand Membou's potential is enough for the Jets to feel confident that their quarterbacks will be well-protected moving forward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same cannot be said for Thomas. The former fourth overall pick did play in 13 games last season, but that still means he missed four games during the 2025 campaign. Making matters worse, Thomas has missed 22 games in the last three years combined. He's never actually played a full season in the NFL.

What would teams rather have? An unreliable player who, when he's on the field, is quite good but struggles to stay on it? Or a collection of young tackles that are dependable and available at all times?

It's no contest. There's also the reality that Membou found himself in the "receiving votes" category of the same list. The second-year pro out of Missouri looks the part of an ascending star at the right tackle position. Pair that up with Fashanu entering Year 3 with heightened expectations as a solid starter, and the Jets have two players who are simply better than their inter-city rival's best.

Performance on the field will certainly matter. But in the grand scheme of roster building, the Jets would rather have their young ascending tackles than trust in a player who simply can't stay healthy.

In that regard, Gang Green's own tackles outclass that of Big Blue's biggest star.