Projecting 3 Realistic Jets Trades to Make Before Training Camp

General manager Darren Mougey deserves all the praise for revamping the New York Jets. On paper, Gang Green looks stronger on both sides of the ball, and it’s a result of the additions Mougey made in both free agency and the draft.

Although they are not viewed as a playoff-caliber team, expectations are that they will be far more competitive than they were last year. However, even with their additions, the Jets still have several areas to improve.

Two of their pressing needs are a reliable backup quarterback and additional off-ball linebacker depth. With training camp just around the corner, here are three realistic trades Mougey could make to address those weaknesses and further strengthen New York’s roster.

1. Aidan O’Connell, QB, Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Geno Smith has already etched himself as the starting quarterback, the backup battle remains up for grabs going into training camp. The competition has garnered the majority of the attention among fans with fourth-round selection Cade Klubnik entering the mix; however, neither he nor Bailey Zappe has stood out in the offseason programs.

Since Klubnik struggled with inconsistencies and missed minicamp due to a back injury, Zappe is currently the favorite to win the job given his experience. But with neither player impressing and considering the Jets offered Russell Wilson a contract earlier in the offseason, they could be intrigued in bolstering the position.

That’s where Aidan O’Connell comes in. In his three years with the Las Vegas Raiders, O’Connell started in 17 games, completing 62% of his passes for 3,932 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Even though the 27-year-old posted a 7-10 record as a starter, the Raiders ultimately signaled that O’Connell wasn’t a part of their future with the additions of Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza, the first overall selection in the 2026 draft.

With O’Connell buried in their depth chart, New York should be aggressively pursuing the former Purdue Boilermaker. Although O’Connell isn’t more than a traditional pocket passer, he offers more upside than Zappe and is a more reliable option than the inexperienced Klubnik.

He’s proven that he can lead an offense as a fill-in and provide stability with his arm. That said, it won’t be easy to get O'Connell off the Raiders' hands, given his experience. If the Jets offer two of their 2027 sixth-round selections, it should be enough to land him.

2. Micah McFadden, LB, Giants

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York is still trying to determine who will be their lead off-ball backup linebacker. Unlike at the quarterback position, the battle between Francisco “Kiko” Mauigoa, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, and Mykal Walker has been going back and forth. The trio has had strong showings in the offseason practices.

However, neither of the three has proven to be a dependable contributor in the regular season. Considering this, it would be wise for Mougey to invest in depth at the position. One name who could be an ideal option is New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden.

The former 2022 fifth-round selection has played an integral role in the Giants’ defense since joining the team. In 48 games (36 starts), McFadden has recorded 270 total tackles (161 solo), six sacks, and one interception.

But with a new regime taking place, the additions of Avrell Reese and Tremaine Edmunds, and coming off season-ending foot surgery, his future with the Giants is uncertain, making him a perfect target for the Jets.

They struggled mightily against the run last year, allowing 139.5 rushing yards per game (fourth-most), and McFadden could give them a boost. While he’s a capable player in coverage, he excels as a run defender, logging 41 stops in 2024 and earning a 66 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Since he’s entering the final year of his contract, acquiring McFadden shouldn’t be costly. A sixth-round selection should be enough to land the four-year veteran.

3. Jaylon Carlies, LB, Colts

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) sits before practice begins during training camp Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another potential target who should intrigue Mougey is Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies. Whereas McFadden offers relatively reliable contributions, Carlies remains more of an unproven talent given his injury concerns.

The former 2024 fifth-round selection has appeared in 11 games (244 defensive snaps), recording 37 total tackles (24 solo) and one sack. In his limited reps, Carlies has displayed promise in coverage, allowing just 14 receptions (15 targets) for 84 yards and one touchdown, earning him an 83.1 coverage grade across 86 coverage snaps, per PFF.

With the Colts reinforcing their depth at linebacker and Carlies looking to establish himself after sustaining multiple injuries, he could be expendable at the right price. Given his limited play, the Jets wouldn’t have to surrender premium draft capital, as a fifth-round selection could potentially be enough to acquire him.

At only 24-years-old, the former Missouri Tiger is just scratching the surface of his potential and can offer New York valuable help in passing-down situations. Given Sherwood’s struggles in coverage last season and the Jets’ lack of proven depth, Carlies would be a worthwhile low-risk, high-reward addition.

With two more years left on his contract, Carlies can learn and develop behind Davis and Sherwood, while carving out a meaningful role on passing downs and special teams.