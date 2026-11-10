If the Jets decide to do nothing by the NFL's trade deadline, they will still be set up for success in a major way going into 2027 and beyond. That's what happens when you own three first-round picks in the upcoming draft.

But that also doesn't mean the team can't be affected by other trades that happen around the NFL.

The Falcons and Eagles made major headlines on Monday afternoon when they traded key pieces on their defense to the Jaguars. First, it was Jessie Bates leaving Atlanta for the top price of a second-round pick. Then, defensive tackle Jordan Davis was shipped out for a first- and second-round pick to Philadelphia.

The Jaguars aren't something the Jets will have to worry about come draft day, but the deals they made with the Eagles and Falcons could actually help Gang Green moving forward.

How Jets can benefit from other teams' trade deadline deals

At first glance, the Eagles selling off top talent and acquiring an extra first-round pick can be seen as a problem for the Jets. Philadelphia could very well take a quarterback to restart their true rebuild and that takes New York out of the equation, especially with the Eagles slated for the fifth pick if the year ended today.

But if the Eagles' losses continue (almost a certainty due to their rash of injuries), the team's needs are a perfect pairing for a team like the Jets.

Philadelphia needs defensive line and offensive line help. With Jalen Hurts under contract and expected to return from his blood clots, the team could keep him on the roster in 2027 and punt their quarterback debate for 2028. Should that happen, the Eagles could simply trade back with their current top pick to a quarterback-needy team... like the Jets.

The same could be said about Atlanta as well. The Falcons do not own an additional first-round pick, so even if they finish ahead of the Jets in the 2027 draft order, New York has plenty of ammo to move up ahead of them.

In a race to get the top quarterbacks of this upcoming draft class, you want to be a team like the Jets with three picks slated in the top 15 overall picks compared to the Falcons or even the Eagles.

And if the Eagles keep losing, it's far more likely they trade out of their top pick to acquire more capital, which is perfectly fine for the Jets.

What happens next?

Much of these two trades have little to no effect on the Jets, but the biggest pieces of news surrounding these organizations that matter most will be the health of Hurts beyond his current blood clot problems.

The Eagles believe that Hurts will be back to 100% by the end of the year once he comes off blood thinners, but there's no guarantee that will solve the problem. The team could look to trade for a top veteran on the open market, but they could also draft a quarterback.

With the Eagles as bad as they are, the most important update for Jets fans and the organization will be about Hurts.

The good news for New York is that they remain in a strong position to draft a quarterback regardless of what Philadelphia does. Indianapolis continues to crumble and could trade Jonathan Taylor this afternoon, and Dallas has struggled with mediocrity throughout the season. Gang Green could be looking at three picks inside the top 15, and two inside the top five by season's end.

It's more than enough ammo to transform their roster going forward.

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