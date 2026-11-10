Jets NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Trades, Rumors and Latest News

The 2026 NFL season is halfway through, meaning that the annual trade deadline is finally here. Sitting at 2-7 through the first nine weeks of the campaign, the Jets are firmly positioned as sellers at the deadline, giving general manager Darren Mougey an opportunity to acquire even more draft capital to help strengthen Gang Green's outlook.

Several Jets have been listed as potential trade candidates throughout the last few weeks, including defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, cornerback Nahshon Wright, and star running back Breece Hall. The idea of a potential Geno Smith trade has even been floated, suggesting Tuesday could be quite a busy day for Mougay & Co.

Although head coach Aaron Glenn didn't expect the Jets to make moves (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini), that proved not to be the case when the team traded safety Andre Cisco to the Lions on Monday. Now that one move has been made, everyone is waiting for the next shoe to drop.

Jets trade deadline tracker 2026

Jets trade S Andre Cisco to Lions for 2028 sixth-round pick

As mentioned above, the Jets shipped Cisco off to the Motor City on Monday, shaking up the secondary. The veteran defensive back had fallen out of favor in recent weeks, so it's safe to say that the change of scenery wasn't a big surprise.

That said, Sports Illustrated's Efstathios Savvidis gave the move a "C+" grade after it was announced. Getting a sixth-round pick is better than nothing, especially if the Jets weren't going to re-sign Cisco in the offseason. Whether they use the draft pick in 2028 or flip it to another team in a trade, it's safe to say Gang Green has more flexibility thanks to a hand from the Lions.

Jets trade deadline rumors

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that veteran cornerback Nahson Wright "expects to be traded at some point today." This doesn't come as a surprise, given that Wright has barely seen the field with Gang Green. With the Jets sitting at 2-7, it's best to try to recoup some value on the veteran defensive back, who is on an expiring deal.

On Tuesday morning, Cimini reported that the Jets "could make a minor move or two," citing guys like Wright and wideout Tim Patrick as "names to watch." He also said that Will McDonald IV is still garnering interest, while defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is "expendable."

Trade deadline at 4 p.m. Quick check on the #Jets, who could make a minor move or two.



Players with expiring contracts are the most likely to get dealt. (See: Andre Cisco to Lions). CB Nahshon Wright (no role on defense) and WR Tim Patrick (healthy scratch last two games) are… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 10, 2026

Speaking of McDonald, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Jets have been getting "calls for weeks" about the veteran pass rusher's availability. The report hit the internet shortly after McDonald requested a trade out of Gotham, leaving it to time to tell if he'll get his wish.

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