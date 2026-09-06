How to Watch Jets' Week 1 Clash vs. Titans (Start Time, Channel, Who to Monitor & More)

Year 2 of the Aaron Glenn era has officially arrived with the start of the 2026 NFL season. This year's Jets look and feel a bit different for a few reasons, ranging from the plethora of roster changes that have happened since the start of free agency to the lessons that Glenn & Co. learned from his first season on the job.

The Jets will put their newfound outlook to the test against a familiar face in Week 1, when former head coach Robert Saleh and the Titans welcome Gang Green to Nissan Stadium on Sept. 13. It's the first time that Saleh will come face-to-face with New York since he was fired midway through the 2024 season.

Needless to say, both sides have good reason to want the season-opening victory more than the other. It's going to be an exciting showdown to watch, so here's everything that Jets fans need to know to watch the upcoming road tilt against the Titans in Week 1.

How to watch Jets vs. Titans Week 1 (9/13)

Location: Nissan Stadium—Nashville, TN

Nissan Stadium—Nashville, TN Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday, Sept. 13 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET How to watch/listen: CBS, Q104.3 FM, NFL+

CBS, Q104.3 FM, NFL+ Play-by-play: Spero Dedes

Spero Dedes Analysts: Adam Archuleta

Adam Archuleta Sideline reporter: Aditi Kinkhabwala

Jets player to watch in Week 1: Blake Grupe, K

Unless they're gunning for records, it isn't often that a kicker is a must-see player heading into any given game. That said, the Jets' tumultuous kicking woes throughout the offseason give fans good reason to keep an eye on Blake Grupe when he goes up against the Titans in Tennessee.

After being cut by the Colts at the end of August, Grupe is the latest contestant to play "Who Wants to Be the Jets' Kicker?" The 27-year-old was added to the 53-man roster after being claimed off waivers, and while that does instill some confidence in him, Jason Sanders's presence on New York's practice squad shows that the former Indianapolis leg can't afford to let his guard down.

Blake Grupe wasn't in limbo for long, but his future could come into question if he struggles early with the Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It all depends on which version of Grupe will show up in Tennessee. During his 2.5 seasons with the Saints, the Sedalia, MO native may have gone 86-of-88 on extra-point attempts (97.7%), but his 57-of-75 showing in the field goal department (79.8%) left a lot to be desired. He was released by the Saints in November, only to sign with the Colts a week later and end the season by going 11-of-11 on FGs and 10-of-10 on XPs in five games with his new team.

Promising on paper, sure, but Grupe just finished the 2026 preseason with a 50.0 FG% on four attempts, ultimately losing to Spencer Shrader in the Colts' kicking competition. He'll need to be better than that to keep his role with the Jets. The spotlight will be on him to see if he can continue to build on the 83.3 FG% he has in 15 career games in outdoor venues, much like Nissan Stadium.

Whether or not the game comes down to the wire, a big day from Grupe would firmly bury the Jets' kicking concerns. If not, it might be time to think about bringing in even more competition for the job.

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