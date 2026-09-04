Aaron Glenn Will Be Key to a Potentially Underrated Advantage for Jets Early in 2026

Take a look at the start of the Jets schedule this season. What do you see?

For most fans, the answer to that question is murderer's row. Showdowns with the Packers, Lions, and Bears all dominate the fears of people who root for Gang Green. While the schedule lightens up later in the year, New York is concerned they could be out of playing competitive football too early in the season to make a difference.

But what if I told you there was reason to be optimistic? What if the Jets had an underrated advantage in each of their early-season matchups that could lead to some surprising wins on the horizon?

The advantage, of course, is in the trenches. New York's offensive and defensive lines have undergone major transformations over the last few years. So much so that they appear to be ready to dictate play in any game they play this season.

But while the Jets should be able to use their improved talent to great effect, one thing must happen in order for their win total to improve.

It's the one thing that could keep them from truly reaching their full potential, and it all links back to head coach Aaron Glenn.

Aaron Glenn holds key to a potential early advantage for Jets

The Jets' offense should be able to put up plenty of points this season. Their defense has the potential to make life miserable for opposing offenses. Everything this year points to an improved roster with the trenches leading the way.

But it all comes down to one thing.

Coaching is a fickle thing in the NFL. Unlike other pro sports, coaching in football can be the thing that holds organizations back or be the reason for their rise. If the Jets are going to be successful in 2026, their improved talent will be only part of the reason.

Glenn will be the other.

The Jets can only go as far as head coach Aaron Glenn will take them this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By taking on play-calling duties on defense and hiring a close friend in Frank Reich as offensive coordinator, Glenn has walked into the 2026 campaign with a clear focus: if he's going to go down, he'll do it his way.

There's a level of honor to that. Despite 15 years of playoff-less football and a 10-year drought of finishing above .500, New York hasn't seen much winning. As a former player, Glenn was part of the team that changed the culture of the organization in the late 1990s. Now he's trying to do it again as coach.

All the words, bravado, and outlooks only tell part of the story, though. Glenn must also show his merit as a schemer, a man who can work well with the Xs and Os that the team has struggled to find over the years. If his scheme works, the Jets' talent can find success with it.

Should it not, the talent will be capped by what the coaching staff allows.

No other sports league puts as much onus on a coach as the NFL. Now, more than ever, scheme matters. If Glenn is going to succeed, his scheme will need to compete with the 31 other teams in the league.

Otherwise the Jets won't be getting very far.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.