Why Jamaal Pritchett Will Make a Bigger Impact Than You Think After Omar Cooper's Injury

A new era in Jets football was on full display in Week 1, as head coach Aaron Glenn led Gang Green to a 23-10 win over former bench boss Robert Saleh's Titans. It was a much-needed victory to help set the tone for the 2026 season, to say the least. However, the Jets didn't escape Sunday afternoon unscathed, as a few players picked up injuries, including rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

After making a dazzling 30-yard reception on his first NFL catch, Cooper exited the game in the first quarter and didn't return. NFL insider Tom Pelissero later reported that his sources are deeming it a "high ankle sprain" for the first-year wideout and that Cooper will undergo an MRI "to determine the extent of the injury" on Monday.

Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain in today’s win over Tennessee, sources say.



X-rays were negative. Cooper, the first-round pick, will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. pic.twitter.com/iRNHPHEOTP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2026

Given where Cooper was drafted in April, it's safe to say that any extended absence will leave a void in the Jets' offense. Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell are still leading the pack, sure, but other than those two, New York has Isaiah Williams and Arian Smith as wideouts on the 53-man roster. In other words, Glenn & Co. might have to promote someone from the practice squad if Cooper is out for Week 2 or longer.

And that call-up candidate could be Jamaal Pritchett, who has the chance to surprise Jets fans with the role he could play.

Predicting Jamaal Pritchett's role with Jets if Omar Cooper Jr. misses time

Outside of Wilson and Mitchell, the Jets' wideouts were relatively quiet in Week 1. Williams caught the only pass thrown to him for a seven-yard gain, while Smith dropped his lone target—only made worse by the fact that it was his only passing down, according to Pro Football Focus.

Even if Cooper can play against the Packers in Week 2, Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich might want to shake things up. That's where Pritchett comes into play.

Pritchett is a familiar face in Gotham, having been around since the Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. The South Alabama product was coming off back-to-back explosive seasons, where he amassed 148 catches for 2,009 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 25 games, giving hope that he could be a hidden gem for New York.

Although Pritchett wasn't activated a single time in 2025, the Jets liked him enough to sign him to a futures contract in January before re-signing him to the practice squad following August's 53-man roster deadline. Those moves show that Glenn sees something in the former UDFA playmaker, and now it could be time for Pritchett to reward his head coach's faith in him.

Jamaal Pritchett could be a sparkplug for the Jets in Week 2 should their WR room need a hand. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Preseason promise

The Jackson, AL, native hasn't made his regular-season debut, but he has shown promising flashes during the preseason.

Making four exhibition appearances in the last two summers, Pritchett caught 10 of his 19 targets for 94 receiving yards and four first downs. A 52.6% completion rate isn't exactly eye-popping; however, averaging 23.5 yards per catch isn't anything to scoff at. He also had an average depth of target of 11.5 yards this preseason, per PFF, which shows that the Jets see him as someone who can make big plays.

New York also occasionally used Pritchett as a run-blocker, something that he did frequently in his last two seasons at South Alabama. That's just another aspect of his game that could get him on the field if Cooper remains sidelined, especially if the Jets want to give running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen as much support as possible.

And then there's the fact that Pritchett can even lend a hand on special teams, if need be. The 23-year-old Jet has returned two kickoffs for 55 yards and 12 punts for 149 yards during his preseason appearances. Williams is still New York's primary returner as long as he's healthy, but having as many reliable hands on deck ready and waiting is never a bad thing.

Looking ahead

The Packers surrendered three passing touchdowns to the Vikings in Week 2, so there's a decent chance the Jets will want to attack the opposition through the air.

Having a big-play threat like Pritchett in the mix would certainly help, and the fact that Green Bay wouldn't have much tape on him is a bonus. That isn't to say that he should play the majority of downs, but it isn't far-fetched to believe that some of Williams's 40 offensive snaps (maybe 10-15) from Week 1 should go to Pritchett if he's promoted to the 53-man roster this weekend.

Updates on Cooper's health in the coming days will give better insight into Pritchett's outlook for the week. That said, if he finds himself in line for a bigger role, the Jets should feel confident that the UDFA pass-catcher can handle the pressure.

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