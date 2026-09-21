Jets Might Have an Isaiah Williams Problem on Their Hands Following Week 2 Loss 

Heading into the fourth quarter of Sunday's clash with the Packers, it felt like the Jets truly turned the corner. Gang Green led 17-7 in a slugfest marked by rain, fumbles and costly penalties, seemingly on track to improve to 2-0.

Despite largely controlling the pace of the game, New York collapsed and suffered a crushing 20-17 loss in overtime. You can point to several reasons for the Jets’ loss, including head coach Aaron Glenn's poor clock management and offensive coordinator Frank Reich's ineffective play calling.

Ultimately, the players determine the outcome, and there were several who didn’t do enough to help the team come away with a win. One player who was a major disappointment was wide receiver/punt returner Isaiah Williams.

The former undrafted free agent couldn’t have picked a worse time to struggle. With Omar Cooper Jr. placed on injured reserve last week and the Packers historically struggling on special teams, Williams was given a golden opportunity to shine.

Instead, Williams floundered, muffing two punts while recording six catches for 34 yards on as many targets. It was a poor performance, to say the least, signaling that the veteran wideout needs to improve to keep his role in the Jets' lineup.

Isaiah Williams can't afford an encore performance in Week 3

Williams established himself as a key member of the Jets’ special teams last season.

The 25-year-old excelled as a punt returner, returning 28 punts for 396 yards—an average of 14.1 yards per return—and scoring an NFL-best two touchdowns (h/t NFL). His explosiveness and home-run play ability made him a reliable returner, which is why seeing him struggle Sunday was difficult to watch.

ISAIAH WILLIAMS PUNT RETURN TD



THE JETS HAVE TWO SPECIAL TEAMS TDS IN THE FIRST QUARTER



CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/xiQQnDqTbO — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Muffing a punt is one thing; everyone makes mistakes. But muffing two in the same game is a different story. While the Jets recovered both, Williams just cannot make those mistakes.

Despite his ball-security issues, the Jets won’t be taking away his punt-return duties. He’s just too valuable as a returner, and it's still early in the season. But another performance like this could force Gang Green to consider other options.

Additionally, New York could look to cut down his reps on offense if Glenn and special teams coordinator Chris Banjo want Williams to focus on special teams.

Although Williams tied with Adonai Mitchell for the team lead with six receptions, his production was far from efficient, averaging just 5.7 yards per reception. Through two games, Williams has recorded seven receptions for 41 yards, or just 5.9 yards per catch—the 125th-best rate in the NFL so far. His 54.5 receiving grade also clocks in at No. 112 among 144 receivers on Pro Football Focus.

Needless to say, Williams's output is underwhelming considering the progression he showed as a receiver in the offseason. He's even struggling as a run blocker, yielding a PFF grade of 38.8 in that department after finishing with a mark of 57.5 in 2025.

Williams was one of the standouts in the summer programs, and Glenn seemed intent on involving the former University of Illinois alum in the offense.

While he was once considered just a special teams ace, Williams has grown into a player who will be featured prominently in Gang Green's offensive philosophy. Sports Illustrated's Nick Faria

But his lack of explosive plays over two weeks has been unfortunate, and fans have every right to be worried about his outlook.

All hope isn't lost... yet

The good news for Williams is that he’ll be given another chance in Week 3 against the Lions to bounce back. But if he remains inefficient, we should expect New York to turn to either Sterling Shepard or Tyler Johnson.

Both players were signed to the practice squad last week, giving the team two experienced receivers it can turn to if Williams’s struggles continue. Elevating either player wouldn’t remove Williams from the game plan entirely, but it would give the Jets the flexibility to see what someone else can provide. Jamaal Pritchett and Malik McClain are also taxi-squad options.

For Williams, Week 3 could go a long way toward determining his rest-of-season role. The Lions just allowed 248 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 20 catches to the Bills last week, also allowing Greg Dortch to return three punts for 36 yards. This presents Williams with an opportunity to show he can be a playmaker as a receiver, or the Jets could consider phasing him out of the offense and giving his reps to Shepard or Johnson.

As a key special-teams cog, Williams must regain his reliability as a punt returner. If he struggles in both areas again, Gang Green may have to explore other options.

Throw in the fact that he'll be a free agent in March, and Williams's performance over the next few weeks will ultimately decide his future with the Jets.

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