The Jets are in the midst of what appears to be another lost season in Gotham following a 31-12 loss to the Bills last Sunday, a game they were competitive in for a half until the decision to settle for field goals eventually caught up with them.

While a trip out west to face a 1-8 Chargers team that ranks last in the league in scoring offense (16 ppg) would seem like a favorable opportunity at first glance, it is not as simple as that due to a coaching staff that can't seem to get out of its own way this season with its inability to get the ball to its best players.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson may be the first name who comes to mind, but someone else offensive coordinator Frank Reich has failed to distribute the ball to consistently has been rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq, which is just another reason why the OC is officially on the clock to save his job with a Week 13 bye looming.

Sadiq has certainly not been used as often as fans wanted, but there is no reason he should be an afterthought going into Sunday's game. After confirming that WRs Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) and Isaiah Williams (ribs) have been ruled out, ESPN's Rich Cimini noted on Friday that Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Tim Patrick and Malik McClain are the only four healthy wideouts the Jets will have, while also mentioning that "Sterling Shepard could come up from the practice squad."

Jets are down to 4 healthy WRs - Wilson, Mitchell, Tim Patrick and Malik McClain. Sterling Shepard could come up from the practice squad. Glenn says TEs Sadiq and Taylor give them WR-type players in multi-TE packages. https://t.co/G40oCb9Vuw — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 20, 2026

Head coach Aaron Glenn pointed out Sadiq and fellow TE Mason Taylor as players who "give them WR-type players in multi-TE packages," so it is even more important that the Jets keep their word and start using the rookie TE more as a receiver, especially with Cooper and Williams ruled out.

Kenyon Sadiq must be more involved as Jets continue to deal with injuries

The Jets already had a concerning injury report earlier in the week, and now that the status of some of those players is being determined, it is even more obvious that Sadiq needs to be a bigger factor in this offense. There is no question about the plethora of weapons the Jets have to get the ball to, but the rookie has the athleticism and speed to provide a spark to an offense that has gone the last nine quarters without scoring a touchdown.

After all, Sadiq burst onto the scene with a rushing TD in the season opener before going off for seven catches (on eight targets), 105 yards and a TD in the Week 3 loss to the Lions. That said, he has only two multi-reception games since then while being targeted four times or fewer in those games. Aside from his four catches for 49 yards against the Chiefs in Week 9, Sadiq has had 22 receiving yards or fewer in every other game since that Week 3 breakout.

Kenyon Sadiq hasn't been used as much as Jets fans would like to see in recent weeks. Will the team's injuries change that? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the other capable players surrounding him in the pass attack to the coaching malpractice, Sadiq's quiet stretch raises several questions about the Jets. While he could potentially be one of the biggest winners to emerge if a trade for Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell were to come to fruition as Glenn's tenure in Gotham nears its end, there is no reason for him to remain an afterthought right now if the Jets use the mounting injuries as an opportunity.

Aside from Wilson and Mitchell, who have a combined four receiving TDs, Taylor (two) and TE Jeremy Ruckert (one) are the only other healthy players on this roster besides Sadiq who have found the end zone. The current quarterback conundrum is not ideal, as Geno Smith battles through a left ankle injury and rookie Cade Klubnik continues to adjust to the NFL, but a 23rd-ranked Chargers pass defense (233.4 ypg) could be just what the doctor ordered for Sadiq and this Jets offense to get back on track.

Sadiq has certainly not been utilized as you would expect from a player who was drafted as the 16th overall pick with so much upside. However, Glenn has made it clear that Sadiq and Taylor could be used as WRs with Cooper and Williams out of the lineup.

Now, it's time for him and Reich to back that up and find a way to get Sadiq more involved in the Jets' offense as the injuries continue to pile up.

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