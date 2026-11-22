The Jets have a slew of players who will hit free agency in March.

From starters to benchwarmers, 22 players are hitting free agency, meaning there will be changes in New York this offseason. Some have been integral to the Jets this season, while others are seen as a waste of money.

Here’s a list of every Jets free agent and how likely they are to be in Gotham green and white next season, starting with the likeliest re-signing candidate.

1. Andrew Beck: 9/10

The 30-year-old fullback has been with the Jets since 2024, and it seems likely he would stay. Braelon Allen has broken out, giving the Jets two great running backs. Regardless of how the team looks next year, it would be safe to assume that New York is still a run-first team. Beck would be a crucial retention if that's the case.

2. Max Mitchell: 8.5/10

Max Mitchell is another player who should jump at a contract if offered. Mitchell has spent his career as a backup offensive tackle for the team, and New York should want to retain that depth. It would be hard to believe any team would want him as a starter, which gives New York the edge over other franchises.

The offensive line is one of the few position groups on the Jets roster that doesn’t need an immediate rehaul. That bodes well for Mitchell. The Jets won’t look much to the draft for O-line depth, leaving Mitchell as a prime candidate to get re-signed. I’d expect the 27-year-old to get a new contract and retain his role with the team.

3. Austin McNamara: 8.5/10

Austin McNamara has been a New York Jet his whole career. Do not expect that to change when his contract expires after 2026. According to Pro Football Focus, the punter ranked second at his position in 2025 and ranks 15th this season. Those rankings should push the Jets to retain McNamara when his contract runs out.

4. Jowon Briggs: 8/10

The defensive lineman is another who would likely re-sign if given the opportunity. Briggs got his shot in New York after a year in Cleveland, and there would be expected loyalty to the team. Briggs is a needed depth piece for a team that has struggled on the interior of the line this year.

Whether New York further addresses the position or not, Briggs would be a likely retention for the team.

5. Isaiah Williams 8/10

Isaiah Williams has carved himself a role in New York. Williams is the de-facto punt returner and has also shown he can slot into a receiver role when needed. New York is where he made his name and he should stay with the team as a restricted free agent.

Unless another team is willing to overpay for his services, it seems like his career will continue as a Jet.

6. Kene Nwangwu: 8/10

Kene Nwangwu is in a very similar spot as Williams.

The running back has carved out a role as the Jets’ kick returner, and it is hard to believe he would get much market anywhere else. The 28-year-old has signed three consecutive one-year deals with the Jets. What would be a fourth?

Once again, unless another team overpays for the returner, expect Nwangwu to be returning kicks for New York next year.

7. Jordan Meredith: 7.5/10

Jordan Meredith is another o-line depth piece that the Jets should look to retain. While Meredith hasn’t had his best season as a Jet, his 65.0 PFF grade shows that he is serviceable when called on. The offensive lineman can be slotted anywhere on the interior line, which gives New York flexibility if they re-sign him.

Another team may look for his services, but the Jets still have a good chance to retain him.

8. Dane Belton: 6.5/10

Dane Belton may be the Jets’ best upcoming free agent. The safety has been one of the bright spots on the 2-8 team, posting a position-high 90.7 run defense grade. Belton has fit in on the Jets and would likely be offered a contract that fits his starting role on the team.

The issue would be who the Jets have as coach next season. If New York is to move on from Aaron Glenn, it would likely bring in a new defensive scheme to the team. If Belton does not fit that, or wants to go somewhere else, he may be on his way out. But the familiarity with the team and his breakout may keep Belton in New York for 2027.

9. Geno Smith: 6.5/10

Geno Smith is another player who will be affected by the Aaron Glenn saga. The 36-year-old is on a one-year deal where he has played well enough to keep his starting spot despite New York’s record. The issue is the Jets look likely to search for a rookie QB come the 2027 draft. The question will be whether Smith is retained to act as a bridge quarterback, à la Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza.

Smith was never the long-term answer, as shown by the length of his deal with New York. There is an opportunity, however, for him to sign another similar deal. It will all come down to what New York decides to do at head coach to see if Smith will continue his second tenure as a Jet.

10. Kingsley Enagbare: 6/10

The defensive end has been a fine option on the edge for New York, but the 26-year-old may be looking for a different challenge in 2027. The Jets drafted David Bailey, look like they will keep Will McDonald IV, and may even use one of their first-round picks to draft another end. New York should look to retain Enagbare as a depth piece, but there may be too many cooks in the kitchen for Kingsley to stay.

11. Jelani Woods: 5.5/10

The big tight end is a toss-up.

He has played his role well for the Jets as mostly a blocking option. Woods has also shown he can catch a pass when called upon. The issue is the tight end has only caught five passes in two years as a Jet. Compared to the 25 he had in one season as a Colt, his Jets’ receiving output is laughable.

If another team is willing to incorporate him into the passing game, Woods’s time as a Jet could be over.

12. Marcelino McCrary-Ball: 5/10

Another toss-up with this one. McCrary-Ball has been a depth piece for New York, only playing 114 snaps during his three-year career. If New York wants to keep him, he probably stays, but they could move on from him easily. The linebacker is replaceable, and it would not be surprising to see him replaced.

13. Troy Reeder: 4.5/10

Another depth piece linebacker who is out of contract after 2026. Reeder has only played one defensive snap this season. His lack of usage makes it hard to believe that he would remain with the team after this season. Reeder should look for a bigger role, and New York doesn’t seem like the place for that. It would be surprising to see Reeder as a Jet after this season.

14. Malik McClain: 4.5/10

There’s a pattern developing in these spots. These are depth pieces who just haven’t seen enough time to garner another contract with the team. Malik McClain has yet to play an offensive snap this season. Between free agency and the draft, he could easily get overtaken on the receiver depth chart, where he already sits near the bottom. The receiver just hasn’t done enough to warrant being re-signed after 2026.

15. Tim Patrick: 4/10

Tim Patrick has actually touched the field, but he hasn’t done much. The 32-year-old’s biggest impact on the team may have been an offensive pass interference against the Patriots in Week 6. The veteran has shown he can play in the league, but his time may be coming to an end. It would be surprising to see New York re-sign the aging receiver who didn’t show much to say he still has it.

16. David Onyemata: 4/10

David Onyemata falls into the same category as Patrick. An aging veteran whose best days may be behind them.

Onyemata wasn’t terrible to start the season, but the defensive lineman hasn’t played since Week 2. As a 34-year-old on a one-year deal, Onyemata may be trending towards his last years in the NFL. His $10.5 million price tag is too much to bring back for a player who will be 35 next season.

17. Braiden McGregor: 4/10

Braiden McGregor is younger than Onyemata but has seen just one more snap than the man who has only played two games in 2026. He won’t be starting anytime soon, and as stated when discussing Enagbare, New York may bolster that position in the draft. McGregor looks like an outside chance to be a Jet in 2027.

18. Chukwuma Okorafor: 3.5/10

Chukwuma Okorafor has been nothing but a backup for New York. The 28-year-old has played just one snap this season, leaving him likely to search for a new home in 2027. He has played the least amount of football in his career during his one year with the Jets.

As he nears his 30s, Okorafor may want a new challenge where he has more of a chance to see the field.

19. Blake Freeland: 3.5/10

Blake Freeland has yet to play a snap this season and hasn’t played one since 2024. If the tackle wants to extend his career, it doesn’t look likely in New York. He is basically just an emergency name on the roster and probably won’t even be that by the end of the 2026 season.

20. Jack Heflin: 3.5/10

Jack Heflin has actually played this season, but he does not have a history of staying in one place too long. During his six years in the league, Heflin has played for five different teams.

If the Jets move on from Glenn as coach, expect Heflin to move as well. He is a depth piece that fits Glenn’s scheme. If that is to change, it would be surprising to see Heflin retained by the team.

21. Harrison Phillips: 3/10

Age has caught up to Harrison Phillips. The 30-year-old’s 52.6 PFF grade is the lowest he has had in his career. The Jets are weak on the defensive interior, and Phillips has been one of the main reasons. As New York looks to shore up that area, they will have to move on from Phillips. The defensive tackle used to be a force in the middle; now he is a liability. Expect New York to move on from the veteran after this year.

22. Nahshon Wright: 0.00001/10

While there is the old saying of never say never, this might be the perfect situation to do so. The Jets signed Nahshon Wright to a one-year, $3.5 million deal and then promptly haven’t played him the whole season. Wright has been vocal about his displeasure, but that hasn’t changed the situation.

Wright played his first two snaps in Week 10 this season. That is not a recipe for retaining talent who had five interceptions the year prior. New York didn’t trade Wright, but it will be hard to believe the corner would re-sign with the team. While you shouldn’t bet the house, it is the closest to a sure thing to say Wright will not be a Jet in 2027.

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