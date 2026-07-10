Jets' Big Offseason Has Turned Some Heads in Football World

Perhaps no team around the NFL reshaped their roster more than the New York Jets this offseason.

With shrewd trades, key signings, and quality draft picks, Gang Green looks far different than the group that last took the field in January. Upgrades at quarterback, and on defense have fans hoping for an end to their 15-year playoff drought.

National pundits are split, though, regarding just how good of an offseason the Jets had. Some believe the team didn't do enough to close the gap between teams in their division. Others think the group is on the right track: for the first time in years.

That's the argument at least one analyst for NFL Network made recently, and there's reason to think this could be a reason for fans to finally buy-in to the plan that the organization has.

Jets receive love for

NFL.com appears to like what the Jets have done over the last few months. Not only did the "A-" grade given to New York top the entire division, but it was among the best in the AFC—only behind the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers.

The key reason for the team's group? Extensions dished out to good players, and the inclusion of a balance of young and old individuals to better increase the ceiling of the roster.

"Extending Hall for three years -- a move I don't particularly love for a team that's a ways from contending -- solidified a respectable skill-position group (after also extending last summer) for a future franchise quarterback," Matt Okada said. "New York still might be one of the favorites for the first overall pick in 2027, but this offseason set the stage for a better future."

Extending Hall, as Okada says, was a key part for the organization. Because they don't have to pay a quarterback any large contract, they can award their better players. For a team so devoid of talent for many years keeping their core together makes sense.

It also puts them in a position to surround a future quarterback, as Okada points out, with talent that should make things easier when it comes to development.

Of course, this doesn't even mention the talent the team added on defense in the draft. David Bailey is a potential game-wrecker at the next level, while D'Angelo Ponds has the tenacity and nose for the ball to possibly lead this secondary for years to come.

Improving this clear sore spot for the team not only raises their floor for 2026, but also lays a foundation to build upon in the near-future as well, no matter who the coach is.

At any stretch, the Jets have improved across the board on both sides of the ball. So long as their young talent mixes well with their coaching staff, New York could be well on their way to being the kind of team that is feared by others around the league.

For the first time in years.