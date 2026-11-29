No one is going to predict a late-season run by the Jets this year. However, their 3-8 record could get a lot better if the team takes care of business over their next slate of games.

First up on that docket are the Dolphins. The Fish shocked the Jets at MetLife Stadium last month for their only win of the season. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn talked about that loss being "a punch in the mouth" for the organization.

New York wants revenge against the AFC East rival, as well as their first divisional win in over two seasons.

Before the two teams' face-off, though, it's important to look at who won't be on the field for either team. Let's get to that list now.

Jets inactive list Week 12

CB Jarvis Bownlee Jr.

WR Omar Cooper Jr.

LB Trevin Wallace

EDGE Nate Lynn

TE Jelani Woods

Takeways

The Jets welcome back a key cog in their defense today. Nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat has been activated to the 53-man roster after suffering a knee injury that cost him the last four games. His presence should help the Jets' run defense immensely. David Onyemata, another run-stopping defensive tackle, was not activated, which means he will miss today's game.

Brownlee is a healthy scratch for another week after giving up his starting nickel job to second-round rookie cornerback D'Angelo Ponds. If the Jets choose to keep Brownlee on the roster down the stretch, it will be something to watch going into the 2027 offseason.

Omar Cooper Jr. is going to miss his sixth game this season with an ankle injury he re-injured two weeks ago against Buffalo. The Indiana receiver has looked very special when healthy this season, but the rash of injuries is something to monitor going into Year 2 next year.

Joseph Ossai is healthy enough to play, so that leaves fan favorite Nate Lynn as a healthy scratch going into Sunday's contest.

Dolphins inactive list Week 12

CB Juju Brents

P Bradley Pinion

OL Christian Haynes

OL Caedan Wallace

TE Justin Joly

WR Jared Wayne

CB Jaylin Simpson

Takeaways

The biggest injured Dolphins player going into Week 12 is still quarterback Malik Willis. The former Liberty quarterback was superb against the Jets in October, completing 66 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and a 130.7 passer rating. Without him, the Jets will battle Kyle McCord at quarterback, who has been inconsistent through his first two starts of the season. This is a matchup New York should be able to exploit.

Miami's starting punter Bradley Pinion won't play today, which means the Jets may be able to get some quality plays on special teams with Isaiah Williams healthy enough to play today after missing Week 11 from an injury.

The Dolphins are set to start 13 rookies in today's game. Miami's youth movement has seen plenty of losses so far this season, but has shown improved play overall. New York will need to be on their guard again to avoid another embarrassing loss.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.