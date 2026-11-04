Jets Desperately Need Omar Cooper Jr. to Bounce Back Even More Amid Garrett Wilson Concussion Concerns

Coming off a 38-33 loss to the Raiders last Sunday and falling to 2-6 on the season, the Jets are in deep trouble with a challenging road trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs in Week 9.

While Braelon Allen has been sensational on the ground and the offensive line continues to show some positive signs, it was a disaster for the special teams unit, the defense and a coaching staff that cannot seem to make the appropriate adjustments from week to week and over the course of a game.

For the last two weeks, though, the Jets have slowly started to get a little healthier, especially in the wide receiver room as rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (high ankle sprain) and Adonai Mitchell (finger) made their return from their respective injuries.

While that has given the Jets their top-three wideouts the last two weeks, that may not be the case on Sunday after ESPN's Rich Cimini confirmed on Wednesday that WR1 Garrett Wilson "is in concussion protocol," per head coach Aaron Glenn.

WR Garrett Wilson is in concussion protocol, per Aaron Glenn. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 4, 2026

That means he would have to pass the NFL's five-stage concussion protocol and could be unable to play on Sunday. If that is the case, that could present the opportunity Cooper needs to respond after receiving zero targets in the Week 8 loss to the Raiders.

Sure, Mitchell led the team with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown, while Wilson was targeted a team-high 12 times against Las Vegas. That said, Cooper had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games prior to that dud last Sunday and could benefit the most if Wilson is unable to play as the Jets take a three-game losing streak into Kansas City.

What the Jets need Omar Cooper Jr. to do if Garrett Wilson is sidelined

Wilson may not have been on the injury report earlier this week, but the fact that his status is in doubt speaks to the potential opportunity that could exist for Cooper, who has already demonstrated first-round talent and shown why he is one of the top targets on this team.

If Wilson is not on the field or is limited in some capacity, the Jets need Cooper to take on a larger target share alongside Mitchell and create some consistent separation. It is no secret that the Jets will not be given much of a chance against the Chiefs, so it is crucial for Cooper to take advantage of slants and quick-hitting routes to rack up yards after the catch.

Omar Cooper Jr. boasts the skill set that the Jets need to help open up the field for the rest of the offense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might be easy to overreact to Cooper's lack of impact and usage in the Week 8 loss to the Raiders, but let's not forget how frustrated Wilson has been with his limited targets and the additional attention that Mitchell receives in the passing attack when he is healthy. It was also just one game and likely a small blip on the radar for Cooper if the two weeks beforehand were any indication.

With the attention mostly focused on Mitchell and tight end Mason Taylor, who broke out for two receiving TDs in Week 7, Cooper could be instrumental in keeping the chains moving and preventing the offense from stalling out, which has become an issue at times throughout the season.

What are Omar Cooper Jr.'s expectations for Week 9?

Considering seven of Cooper's 12 catches this season have been over the middle of the field, everything could be lining up for him to bounce back in Week 9. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Chiefs gave up six completions on eight middle-of-the-field attempts against the Broncos in Week 8, so this could be a favorable opportunity for him against a formidable opponent.

Regardless of how Cooper performs on Sunday, though, his disappearing act against the Raiders should not be too concerning for the Jets. That said, even though his workload should see an increase, there is still a boom-or-bust nature when you consider the inconsistency from this coaching staff and the targets that were coming Mitchell's way last week.

If Cooper can break free and create an explosive play or two, it may not matter how many times quarterback Geno Smith looks his way. With that in mind, expect Cooper to have an expanded volume and usage as the uncertainty surrounding Wilson potentially leads to more opportunities for the rookie.

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