Jets Rookie & Sophomore Power Rankings: Who's Rising (and Falling) Ahead of Week 9

The Jets dropped another winnable game, losing to the Raiders 38-33 at MetLife Stadium. While questionable coaching decisions persist, such as calling a Hail Mary with 14 seconds left, Sunday’s loss was largely a result of the players’ failure to execute.

From a costly special teams touchdown to the defense surrendering 24 points in the second half, nothing went right for Gang Green.

With another humiliating loss in the books, New York drops to 2-6, and head coach Aaron Glenn’s hot seat is sizzling. Despite the defeat, there were some positives, including the offense’s red-hot performance and promising contributions from the young players.

With that said, let’s take a look at where the rookies and sophomores rank heading into the team’s Week 9 meeting with the Chiefs.

Note: Anez Cooper and VJ Payne are currently excluded from the list. Both Cooper and Payne are on injured reserve but are eligible to return after missing the first four games of the season.

12. Arian Smith, WR [Last week: No. 12]

With how things are unfolding this season, several players on this list likely won’t be on the team next year. One of them is Arian Smith.

The former Georgia Bulldog hasn’t proven that he can contribute beyond special teams or show any significant progression as a receiver. One thing New York will be looking for this offseason is to strengthen its depth at receiver.

Given Smith’s lack of production, it's safe to assume we’ve seen the last of him in green and white.

11. Cade Klubnik, QB [Last week: No. 11]

While the stats won’t tell the whole story, Geno Smith had one of his best seasons against Las Vegas. Playing against his former team, Smith completed 62.5% of his passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

He was comfortable in the pocket, took shots downfield, and put the offense in scoring position more often than not. Smith did everything he could to help the team win, leading the offense to a season-high 33 points. The defense just didn’t hold up its end of the bargain.

Even though the loss isn’t on Smith, New York could turn to Cade Klubnik if the team can’t get into the win column over the coming weeks. With head coach Aaron Glenn on the hot seat and the Jets sitting at 2-6, upper management could want to see what they have with Klubnik once they are eliminated from playoff contention.

10. Kiko Mauigoa, LB [Last week: No. 10]

Once again, Kiko Mauigoa was inactive for Sunday’s matchup against the Raiders, as a lingering quadriceps injury has kept him out of five of the past six games.

Even though Mauigoa wouldn’t have changed the outcome, New York could have given him some reps, given how poorly Demario Davis has been this season.

Outside of his leadership and locker room presence, Davis just hasn’t cut it for the Jets. He’s regressed immensely in coverage and as a run defender, already recording 11 missed tackles so far.

While Mauigoa wasn’t significantly better in his rookie season, the Jets must consider giving him an opportunity if they continue to drop games.

9. Malachi Moore, DB [Last week: No. 9]

If you told Jets fans a few months back that Malachi Moore played just nine defensive snaps across eight games, they would be surprised.

The former safety from Alabama has seen his starting role reduced to a depth role with the additions of Dane Belton and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Despite this, he’s made the most of his opportunity on special teams.

Although the unit allowed the first kickoff-return touchdown of the season, Moore has been New York’s most productive special teamer, recording eight tackles.

If his production continues and the Jets' losing streak extends, we should expect to see Moore earn reps on defense.

8. D’Angelo Ponds, CB [Last week: 8]

With Jarvis Brownlee Jr. listed as a healthy scratch last week and D’Angelo Ponds playing well in his absence, it felt like the Jets would lean more on their 50th overall selection at nickelback.

That wasn’t the case against the Raiders, however, as Ponds played just one defensive snap. Meanwhile, Brownlee played in 27 snaps and delivered another underwhelming showing, giving up a touchdown and committing two defensive pass-interference penalties (one accepted).

Additionally, his 27.8 coverage grade was the lowest among all Jets defenders, per Pro Football Focus.

Rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds still has a way to go before he's considered a regular contributor in the Jets' lineup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Brownlee underperforming and New York four games under .500, it’s time for Glenn to make a change and give Ponds the starting nickelback job. The team used a second-round pick on him, yet he’s played just 65 defensive snaps over six games.

We already know that, at best, Brownlee is a serviceable contributor. With Ponds, however, we have no clue what he can bring to the table. Now’s the time to start increasing his reps.

7. Kenyon Sadiq, TE [Last week: No. 7]

Another week, another quiet game for Kenyon Sadiq.

While the former Oregon Duck made a great 22-yard grab that set up Braleon Allen’s touchdown on the next play, Sadiq just hasn’t been involved or utilized since Week 3.

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich designed plays for him in the first four weeks: from jet sweeps to screen passes. Now, we don’t even see the Jets try to use his athleticism.

However, Reich isn’t entirely at fault. Sadiq hasn’t consistently created separation downfield, while Mason Taylor continues to outshine him as a pass catcher and blocker. While Sadiq has improved as a blocker over the last few weeks, it’s evident the team prefers Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods on running downs.

At some point, Reich has to find a way to get him involved, much like the team tried to get Garrett Wilson going against Las Vegas.

6. Mason Taylor, TE [Last week: No. 6]

Taylor wasn’t nearly as dominant as he was last week versus the Dolphins, but he still managed to haul in three catches for 19 yards on five targets.

It hasn’t been a pretty season for Taylor, but he continues to see an increased role in the offense since returning from a thumb injury, posting 15 receptions (20 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns across four games.

The former LSU Tiger has also stood out as a run blocker, earning a 67.5 run-blocking grade, per PFF. With his solid play as a receiver and blocker, Taylor remains the Jets’ TE1.

5. Omar Cooper Jr., WR [Last week: No. 3]

Omar Cooper Jr. has balled out since his return from the injured reserve. In the past two games, the former Indiana Hoosier has posted two consecutive 100-yard performances, showcasing his speed and playmaking ability.

Heading into Week 8’s matchup against the Raiders, it felt like Cooper would have another terrific game in store, considering how bad their secondary has been. However, Cooper was a complete non-factor, as he didn’t even receive a single target.

Yet, this isn’t a total surprise. With Wilson visibly frustrated by his lack of targets over the past few weeks, Reich and Co. needed to get him involved in every way possible. Additionally, with Mitchell back, he’s taken some of Cooper’s downfield opportunities.

Hopefully, Cooper can bounce back against Kansas City.

4. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT [Last week: No. 6]

If you look solely at the stat sheet, you’d think Darrell Jackson Jr. had a quiet game. That couldn’t be any further from the truth, as the fourth-round selection was one of the few impactful defenders in the loss.

Playing a career-high 42 defensive snaps, he helped New York hold the Raiders to 95 rushing yards and 2.9 yards per carry. With his presence upfront, Jackson did an excellent job clogging running lanes and shutting down the Raiders in short-yardage situations.

His best play came late in the second quarter, when he and Harrison Phillips stopped the Raiders on a sneak attempt to force a turnover on downs. Although he didn’t generate pressure, Jackson continues to showcase that he can be a reliable contributor in the defensive line rotation.

With T’Vondre Sweat sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Jets will need to rely on the former Florida State Seminole.

3. Azareye’h Thomas, CB [Last week: No. 4]

Azareye’h Thomas started the season strong, emerging as one of the Jets’ breakout players in coverage. Over the past few weeks, however, Thomas’ play has steadily declined.

Against Las Vegas, Thomas allowed five catches (six targets) for 50 yards and a touchdown, earning a 50.4 coverage grade, per PFF. This marks the third straight game Thomas has finished with a coverage grade below 55.

Even though Thomas has struggled in coverage recently, he’s done well against the run over the past two games, logging three stops and earning 78.5 and 80.9 run-defense grades.

But with New York’s secondary getting picked apart over the last two weeks, Thomas needs to step up and help turn things around.

2. David Bailey, EDGE [Last week: No. 2]

A strained groin forced David Bailey to miss his first game of the season, and the Jets desperately missed him.

While they did fine against the run without their No. 2 overall pick, Gang Green struggled to generate pressure. Although Nate Lynn did fine in his absence, recording one quarterback hit across 28 snaps, the unit floundered, registering just one sack and 12 pressures.

If Bailey played, the outcome could’ve been different. There were several plays where Cousins had too much time in the pocket or released the ball before any of the pass rushers had a chance.

With his explosive speed and power, Bailey could’ve generated a sack or two and potentially halted a Raiders scoring drive. Nonetheless, New York lost, and there’s nothing that can change that.

Hopefully, the Jets can get Bailey back for Week 9.

1. Armand Membou, OT [Last week: No. 1]

New York had its best running day of the season, thanks to Armand Membou and the boys up front, who helped pave the way for 166 rushing yards. Membou excelled at creating running lanes and climbing to the second level, earning his season-high run-blocking grade (81.7).

He also stood out in pass protection, routinely going up against star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, allowing just one pressure.

Membou has played like a Pro Bowl tackle over the past three games, allowing just five pressures and zero sacks across 111 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. If he can maintain a similar level of play for the remainder of the season, he should earn a Pro Bowl nod.

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